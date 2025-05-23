The majority of the players in the NBA's 20K points club are Basketball Hall of Famers. It's a group that's composed of players who have cemented their legacies as some of the best in the sport. But while scoring 20,000 points is a huge feat, there are some special players who weren't able to accomplish that. Here is a look at the 10 most surprising NBA players to not reach 20K points.

Check out the gallery.

1. Scottie Pippen – 18,940 points

Scottie Pippen was the secondary option next to Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' two three-peat runs. He was also the main option for the Bulls when Jordan retired the first time. But despite being the second-best scorer for several seasons, it was surprising that the six-time NBA champion actually never reached the 20K club.

2. Dwight Howard – 19,485 points

At one point in the NBA, Dwight Howard was the best center in the league. His dominance in the interior catapulted him to a Hall of Fame-worthy career. But despite being known for powerful dunks and being the face of the Orlando Magic, Howard fell short of scoring 20,000 points. While he did manage to revive his NBA career as a reserve center for playoff contenders, the league evolved too quickly while Howard's diminishing athleticism and past off-court dramas eventually caught up to him.

3. Bernard King – 19,655 points

During his peak, Bernard King was a dangerous scorer. In fact, the 6-foot-7 forward even won the scoring title during the 1984-85 season, where he averaged 32.9 points per game. Despite scoring being his main calling card, a series of serious injuries derailed his career. As a result, at the age of 36, he had to hang up his sneakers after the 1992-93 season.

4. Dale Ellis – 19,004 points

Another scorer who surprisingly failed to break through the 20K scoring club was Dale Ellis. The former NBA Most Improved Player made scoring his bread-and-butter in the NBA. In fact, he averaged at least 20 points per game in four different seasons. However, a slow start to his NBA tenure followed by some off-court issues marred his basketball career.

5. Magic Johnson – 17,707 points

It's quite surprising that a player as iconic as Magic Johnson, one of the best players in NBA history, never reached 20K points in his career. As the face of the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers, he was the centerpiece that led to several championships for the franchise. While he was primarily a playmaker, Johnson was a capable scorer who could've scored enough to join the club.

However, it's worth noting that Johnson had to announce an early retirement after he was diagnosed with HIV. While he did make a return, Johnson's best days were far behind him, and it was too brief for him to make up for lost time.

6. Isiah Thomas – 18,822 points

Isiah Thomas was the face of the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons that emerged as a solid dynasty. The elite playmaker was the driving force of two championship runs. While playmaking was more of his calling card, Thomas was a capable scorer when called upon. However, his focus on setting the table and making his teammates look better were more important than his personal scoring. As a result, it's easy to see why he's considered as one of the most iconic Basketball Hall of Famers.

7. Chris Webber – 17,182 points

Chris Webber was one of the best power forwards in his era. Thanks to his versatility, he was often an offensive force who could score in multiple ways, whether through post-ups or jumpers. Unfortunately, multiple injuries played a huge part in preventing him not only from scoring 20K points but also from fulfilling his full potential.

8. Tracy McGrady – 18,381 points

Tracy McGrady was a prolific scorer. He once dropped 13 points in 33 seconds in clutch fashion. Furthermore, it's worth noting that T-Mac even owns two scoring titles. However, a slow start to his NBA career and injuries attributed to his failure to break through 20,000 career points.

9. Tony Parker – 19,473 points

Tony Parker is an important figure in the San Antonio Spurs' history books. He helped the franchise win four NBA titles across two different decades. But while Parker can score, especially with his deadly floater, the French guard was more of a floor general who loved to get his teammates involved. In fact, that's just him embodying the culture of the Spurs, which manifests in unselfish basketball.

10. Chris Bosh – 17,189 points

During his best days, Chris Bosh was an elite power forward. His ability to both stretch the floor with his shooting coupled with his ability to finish around the rim elevated him as the face of the Toronto Raptors early on. Had he remained the main option for the Raptors, he'd reach 20,000 points. However, Bosh opted to join forces with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, relegating him as the third option who sacrificed his production in return for two NBA titles.