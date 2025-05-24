The Chicago Cubs (31-20) are making up for lost time. Following a six-year run of disappointment, this franchise is looking reborn in the year 2025. The North Siders have a three-game lead in their division and currently own one of the five best records in MLB. Emerging star Pete Crow-Armstrong is arguably the National League MVP through more than a quarter of the season. Kyle Tucker boasts a top-10 OPS (.926). Seiya Suzuki leads the NL with 46 RBIs. The lineup as a whole ranks in the top-five of almost every offensive category.

But pitching is becoming a bigger question mark, one that is easier to mask during a breezy stretch of the schedule. The rotation lost Justin Steele to season-ending Tommy John surgery in April and is currently without ace Shota Imanaga. Once the Japanese star returns from his hamstring injury, and assuming the front office adds another arm before the trade deadline, the starting staff could survive in the long run. Management is still searching for answers in the bullpen, however.

Cubs part ways with veteran after three years together

Although Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar, Daniel Palencia and Drew Pomeranz have all given manager Craig Counsell terrific production, there are too many high ERAs balancing out their crucial contributions. The Cubs are moving on from one of those struggling relievers. They are designating right-hander Julian Merryweather for assignment, per Marquee Sports Network.

The 2014 fifth-round draft pick has scuffled for a while, posting a 5.79 ERA and 11 walks in 18 2/3 innings pitched this season. He recorded a 6.60 ERA in 15 appearances in 2023. Needless to say, both parties probably needed a change.

Fellow journeyman Brooks Kriske will come up from Triple-A Iowa in his place, at least for the time being. Veteran Ryan Brasier, who was acquired in a February trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was just activated after spending two months on the injured list with a groin strain. So, Chicago has more options who can possibly stabilize the pen. Still, fans should expect president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to closely monitor the entire pitching staff and consider potential upgrades.

Julian Merryweather will regroup and try to catch on with another club, while the Cubs trust their bats to stay hot and buy them enough time to sort everything else out.