Rafael Devers was the coldest player in the Major Leagues at the start of the season. He failed to get a hit in his first 21 at bats and struck out 15 times. As the 2025 season approaches the Memorial Day milestone, Devers may be the hottest hitter in the sport. The Red Sox slugger delivered the walk-off hit Saturday against the struggling Baltimore Orioles.

Rafael Devers this month: .423 BA

7 HR

Rafael Devers this month: .423 BA
7 HR
29 RBI Leads MLB in BA, OBP, RBI, OPS

If that sounds familiar, it's because Devers also delivered the game-winning hit one week earlier when he homered in the bottom of the 9th inning in a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Atlanta Braves. Devers has been one of the primary reasons the Red Sox are staying afloat in the American League East. He has been incredibly hot in the month of May. He has delivered a .423 batting average, 7 home runs and 29 runs batted in.

The game-winning hit against the Orioles gave Devers 48 RBI for the season. He leads Major League Baseball in that category. He clearly has adjusted to the designated hitter position, a move he did not like early in the season and has been the source of controversy.

After the Red Sox signed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, the Red Sox let Devers know that he would not be playing the field. However, after first baseman Triston Casas ruptured his patellar tendon. the Red Sox asked him to consider a move to first base. He rejected that idea.

Bregman injury puts pressure on Red Sox lineup

Additionally, Bregman was forced out of Friday's game against the Orioles with a quad issue. There are questions about the severity of the injury, and if Bregman will be out for any serious length of time, the question is whether the team will ask Devers to play his previous position. Boston promoted infield prospect Marcelo Mayer to the parent club Saturday.

The Red Sox have been a rather inconsistent offensive team throughout much of the season, but the team seems to have responded well since the Bregman injury. The Red Sox scored 19 runs and blasted three home runs in a runaway triumph over the Orioles Friday. They added three more home runs in Saturday's 10-inning 6-5 triumph in Game 1 vs. the Orioles.

Leadoff batter Jarren Duran smacked a first-inning home run and Wilyer Abreu followed with a blast shortly thereafter. First baseman Abraham Toro added a long ball in the fifth inning for the Red Sox.

Duran and Devers have both gotten hot on the Red Sox current homestand. Bregman's injury means Red Sox manager Alex Cora will ask those two and others to pick up the slack.