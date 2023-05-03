Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat played an intense Game 2 at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, with New York eventually edging the Jimmy Butler-less Miami side. However, instead of talking about the battle that occurred, NBA fans were focused on another star in the game: Jessica Alba.

The Hollywood star was in attendance in the contest, and she definitely turned heads as fans couldn’t help but notice how she stood out while sitting courtside. There were plenty of other celebrities and personalities who watched the game, but they are no Jessica Alba for sure.

NBA fans took to Twitter to show their love for the actor, with one fan saying he would have dropped a 50-piece if he was a player on the court.

“All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50,” the fan wrote.

Another commenter said, “Jalen Brunson scored 23 points after they showed Jessica Alba court side.”

“Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trending. Love that for her lol,” a third supporter added.

Here are more reactions to Alba’s cameo in the Knicks-Heat Game 2:

jessica alba on my screen pic.twitter.com/pB87ZBQo05 — 𝕛𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕓 (@jaxxb3005) May 3, 2023

Damn Jessica Alba never lost it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hF2NSGuTcP — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢†☀️ (@Stunna999_) May 3, 2023

Me to the TNT cameraman when they put Jessica Alba up on the screen. #knicks #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MwKz3GylMk — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) May 3, 2023

To be fair, it’s hard to blame the fans for focusing on Jessica Alba. Who wouldn’t anyway?

But hey, at least the Knicks were able to perform in front of Alba and their home fans. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combined for 79 points to tie the series with the Heat at 1-1. We’re not sure, though, how Alba’s presence and short TV appearance affected their performance.