I'm not sure anyone asked for two Disney live-action remakes within two months, but in just over 60 days, they have released the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White and the live-action and CGI hybrid Lilo & Stitch.

The original Lilo & Stitch is beloved for a reason, and unlike some of the other remakes, the original isn't the better part of a century old.

Lilo & Stitch is a successful remake in that it fleshes out the original film's story. It should be no surprise that Dean Fleischer Camp, the director of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — a similar live-action-CGI hybrid — brought real emotions to this project.

There is a renewed focus on the sisters' relationship in the remake. Newcomer Maia Kealoha has a blast playing Lilo, and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong plays Nani, her older sister.

The animated movie features the same story, but the remake deals with Nani's struggle as Lilo's legal guardian head-on. Their performances are not perfect, but they make it easy to buy into their sister bond. If nothing else, the emotional moments land.

Outside of Lilo and Nani's relationship, people will remember most of the rest of the remake. There are some unnecessary changes, and they succeed to varying degrees.

The changes keep Lilo & Stitch from being the best Disney live-action remake. But where it lacks in story, it makes up for in its visuals and dynamic between the title characters.

Lilo & Stitch review: What's it about?

Like the original animated movie, Lilo is a lonely kid. Her parents recently passed away — the remake still doesn't address how — and her relationship with her sister, Nani, has shifted in the aftermath. “I like you better as a sister than a mom,” she tells Nani after an argument.

Lilo isn't a “bad” kid; she just does some “bad things,” as Nani explains. From shoving other girls to making a mess at her sister's job, it is clear that she may be more than Nani can handle.

Again, the original animated movie had the same story, but the remake handles it more maturely. The looming presence of Child Protective Services weighs heavy over anything that goes wrong for Lilo and Nani.

Perhaps it's because the Lilo & Stitch remake isn't afraid to lay out the stakes. The movie outwardly says that the two could be separated, and that's what they are fighting for.

The sisters' dynamic

Agudong deserves a lot of credit. Her performance is shaky at certain times, but she excels with the heartfelt scenes. I'm surprised that the film didn't lean even more into Nani as a character. There is a lot to explore if a sequel is made.

I don't remember Nani's past as a surfer being a major part of the animated movie. That is one of the layers they seemingly added to the character in the remake.

It would explain her connection to her crush, David (Kaipo Dudoit), who is severely underdeveloped. He appears in more scenes than in the original but still remains a mere side character.

Luckily for Lilo, she is given a dog by their neighbor and David's grandmother, Tūtū (Amy Hill). Of course, the “dog” she finds is Experiment 626, or as Lilo would later name him, Stitch.

Initially, he uses Lilo as a shield from Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis) and Agent Pleakley (Billy Magnussen), two extraterrestrial beings trying to retrieve Stitch. However, they cannot attack humans on their mission.

The relationship between Lilo and Stitch evolves, and the two form a real bond. While the relationship between Lilo and Nani is key and the most resonant, her relationship with Stitch is the heart of the film.

Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch, largely giving the same performance as he did in the 2002 animated movie. I can't act like he does more with the performance than two decades ago, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

How does Stitch look in the remake?

Disney invested a lot into the design of Stitch. While he differs slightly from the animated movie, it doesn't warrant being Sonic'd. They played it safe with his character design, retaining his distinguishing features and color.

The biggest difference is how tactile he seems. His fur moves with the wind, and it fluffs after getting wet. Even if you hate the rest of the movie, the design for Stitch is a winner.

The same cannot be said for the rest of the alien creatures. Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Agent Pleakley, and Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham) all look like 3-D models of their 2002 counterparts.

Unlike Stitch, they stick out like a sore thumb whenever they are in the real world. Perhaps that is why Lilo & Stitch smartly makes Jookiba and Pleakley transform into humans for most of the movie. Either that, or they wanted Galifianakis and Magnussen to earn their paychecks.

That is one of the changes that works. Galifianakis, a known comedic actor, pairs better with Magnussen in live-action than animated.

Some characters do not fare as well with the changes, the biggest being Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance). I'd consider Bubbles a complete step back from the animated version.

For one, he is hardly a character. He isn't introduced until about halfway through the movie, and his motives are made instantly clear instead of him starting as a social worker.

No one can replace Ving Rhames' performance from the original, so perhaps that is why Vance isn't able to leave an impression. The animated character was larger-than-life, but the live-action iteration was minimized.

Should you watch Lilo & Stitch?

Those expecting a shot-for-shot remake will be disappointed. There are some changes from the original, and few of them work. I'm not sure why these changes were made, but they hinder the film. Above all else, I think justice for Bubbles is needed in a potential sequel.

Still, a lot of credit should go Fleisher Camp's way for making Lilo & Stitch work as much as it does. While on Earth, Lilo & Stitch has more vibrancy than other Disney live-action remakes. Snow White recently struggled by going for a glossy aesthetic that drowned out the movie.

It probably helps that Lilo & Stitch takes place on a Hawaiian island. I imagine they used real beaches and practical sets when they could for Lilo & Stitch. In turn, it looks a lot better than most of Disney's live-action remakes.

Fleisher Camp also brings more heart to the remake, focusing on the dynamic between Lilo and Nani. “Ohana” is the crux of the original Lilo & Stitch, and Disney's live-action remake hones in on this fractured family in the sequel.

They say you cannot choose your family, but Stitch defies that. Lilo & Stitch is adorable, and it'll make a ton of money, thanks to the families who will fill theaters. Luckily, there is more depth beyond the marketability of Stitch, making Lilo & Stitch one of the better live-action remakes Disney has offered.

Grade: C+

Lilo & Stitch will be released on May 23.