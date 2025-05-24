With The Final Reckoning seemingly being the last entry movie in the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible franchise, would it have a post-credits scene to set up future installments? Moviegoers have grown accustomed to sitting through the credits to wait for an extra scene, thanks to Marvel, but do they have to do that for the latest Mission: Impossible adventure?

Warning: spoilers ahead for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Do you need to wait for a post-credits scene at the end of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning?

The simple answer is no. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning does not have a post-credits scene. So, you will not be missing anything if you leave during the credits.

It is not traditional for the Mission: Impossible movies to have a post-credits scene. The Final Reckoning follows that tradition, and it does not provide fans with anything extra after it ends.

The Final Reckoning ends with the IMF team meeting up in Trafalgar Square. They go their separate ways after briefly sharing a moment.

There is a chance that The Final Reckoning is the IMF team's last adventure. Whether or not this is actually the last Mission: Impossible movie remains to be seen. Luther (Ving Rhames), who dies early on in The Final Reckoning, reminds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) that the world will always need him.

It would not be unforeseen for a franchise to come back after it initially ended. If The Final Reckoning is a box office hit, nothing is impossible.

What is it about?

The Final Reckoning picks up after the events of Dead Reckoning. Ethan and the rest of the IMF team are racing to find the Entity and save the world from its threat.

Once again, Gabriel (Esai Morales) is standing in their way. He is the antagonist of Dead Reckoning and once again returns. Hayley Atwell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Pom Klementieff all reprise their roles from Dead Reckoning.

Of course, Cruise will be joined by his longtime IMF teammates. Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames return as Benji and Luther, respectively.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is in theaters.