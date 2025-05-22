While basketball is a popular sport in the United States, the sport, including the NBA, actually has Canadian roots. It was invented by no other than Canadian James Naismith in 1891 just after he immigrated to Springfield, Mass.

While the NBA is dominated by Americans, the rest of the world is finally starting to catch up. The influx of international players in the NBA is a huge indicator, and it looks like Canada is aiming to reclaim its lost basketball glory.

Today, there have been a handful of Canadian NBA players making an impact in the NBA. The biggest example is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was just named MVP for the 2024-25 season. Here are the 10 best Canadian players in NBA history, ranked.

With two NBA MVPs under his belt, Steve Nash is still the best Canadian basketball player to ever play in the NBA. In fact, he's only one of two Canadians inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. While Nash was born in South Africa, his family moved to Canada before his second birthday. Although a championship remained elusive throughout his playing career, Nash impacted the NBA like no other Canadian has ever done.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented his legacy after winning the MVP. This year, he averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He's easily the best Canadian player in the NBA today. But more importantly, he has led the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals looking for the first NBA title for Oklahoma City.

The next best Canadian basketball star in the NBA is Jamal Murray. He has proven himself as a reliable second option to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, despite having no All-Star Game appearances, Murray kicks into a higher gear in the postseason, which helped lead the Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023.

At one point, there was plenty of hype surrounding Andrew Wiggins before making the leap into the NBA. Initially, he was as good as advertised, as Wiggins became the first and only Canadian to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors after becoming only the second from that nation to be selected as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. While he did fall off, Wiggins found redemption with the Golden State Warriors, winning a championship in 2022.

5. Rick Fox

While Rick Fox isn't always going to put the most points on the board, he is still someone you never want to leave open. In fact, Fox carved out a reputation in the NBA as an elite knockdown shooter. Fox was popular for being part of the Los Angeles Lakers' three-peat era, where he won all three of his rings. As a result, Fox holds the record for the most NBA titles won by a Canadian.

6. Jamaal Magloire

After Nash, the second Canadian to be named an All-Star was Jamaal Magloire. In the 2003-04 season, the Canadian center averaged 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game for the now-defunct New Orleans Hornets. While his selection raised some eyebrows, it was an incredible feat that made Canadian basketball fans proud.

7. Tristan Thompson

There have been a few rebounding machines in the NBA, and Tristan Thompson was one of them. Thompson has a limited game offensively. However, he was a walking double-double during his peak. The 6-foot-9 big man played an instrumental role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' miraculous 2016 NBA title run. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Thompson tallied 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

8. RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is currently one of the most overlooked players in the NBA today. While he has yet to nab a single award in his NBA career, the 6-foot-6 guard has proven himself to be a reliable scorer. Barrett currently has career averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His scoring average is the second most by any Canadian baller who has played in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today. While his antics and shenanigans often make the headlines, no one can deny that his pesky defense helps his teams win. Brooks is often tasked to guard the best perimeter players in the league. Although it has gotten him plenty of haters, the Canadian wing has always stepped up to the challenge.

10. Bob Houbregs

While more known for his college basketball success with Washington basketball than his stint in the NBA, Bob Houbregs did register a pair of solid seasons with the Fort Wayne Pistons. But more importantly, Houbregs was the first Canadian NBA player to ever be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.