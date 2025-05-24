May 24, 2025 at 5:58 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers rediscovered their winning ways in the last three games. Manager Dave Roberts has L.A. entering Saturday with a three-game winning streak. But also made a quick change on the mound before facing the New York Mets.

Roberts is calling up a pitcher, while turning another into “optioned” status. Here are the changes unveiled via Los Angeles Times Dodgers reporter Jack Harris.

“Dave Roberts confirmed that Bobby Miller will be called up today. Matt Sauer is being optioned,” Harris said.

Miller rose on the depth chart nearly four hours before the game. Miller's elevation comes with a deeper reason, though.

Dodgers, Dave Roberts move forward from epic 13-inning win vs. Mets

The two-time World Series champion skipper is making the immediate pitching shuffle before their evening showdown at Citi Field. However, Harris clarified the role Miller has.

“Miller is here for length purposes, Roberts said,” Harris shared.

Meanwhile, there's another reason behind Roberts pulling up the right-hander. Roberts and L.A. threw out eight different pitchers in the epic 13-inning win over New York Friday.

Sauer and Ben Casparius stood on the hill the most. Both pitched for three innings. Clayton Kershaw received action too — handling two total innings plus got the start. Luis Garcia took the victory in the end — throwing heat in 2.1 innings.

Casparius, however, fanned the most Mets batters. He struck out six total as he turned to an array of pitches. Casparius fired curves and four-seam fast balls the moment he entered during the bottom of the sixth. He struck out Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto during his first appearance on the hill.

The 26-year-old right-hander then fanned Pete Alonso and Tyrone Taylor in the seventh. Roberts pulled Casparius in the ninth in favor of Tanner Scott, who only threw one inning.

Top pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn't throw Friday. Tony Gonsolin starts in the second game of this series.