May 22, 2025 at 12:45 AM ET

Professional athletes being superstitious before a game is nothing new. New England Patriots rookie Will Campbell is the same, and his pregame ritual is eerily similar to what Patrick Mahomes has been doing for the past few years.

While some credit their success on the field to coaches and offseason workouts, one of the catalysts for Campbell's success is what he wears underneath his football uniform: wearing very specific underwear.

How long has Will Campbell been wearing the same underwear?

In a Q&A video with the Patriots social media team, Campbell revealed that he takes his pregame rituals seriously.

“I wear the same underwear under my pants since my sophomore year in high school,” Campbell said in the 90-second clip.

“They’re barely hanging on, but I’ll be able to make them work,” the rookie continued.

Whatever wardrobe choices Campbell makes before a game, we're sure the only thing the Patriots care about is whether he can protect Drake Maye from getting sacked.

If his time at LSU was any indication, the Patriots might've just secured a generational pass protector. Aside from allowing just five sacks in over 2,000 snaps, Campbell's received a lot of praise from his former coaches.

“He changed the culture the day he walked in the room,” said LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis. “It was his commitment and devotion to his craft, but he was also pouring into his teammates. When you see this kid out there on the practice field, he's your best player, but he's practicing and pushing himself harder than anybody else around him.”

Davis even went as far as saying that he expects Campbell to be an All-Pro player for years in the NFL.

Wearing the same underwear isn't the only superstition Will Campbell has

“I have a lot (superstitions). Every Friday, well now it'll be Saturday, I eat the same thing from dinner, breakfast, lunch and pre-game meal,” Campbell said.

Even though Campbell is set to earn over $43.6 million in the next four years, don't expect underwear to be part of his purchases. If he can live up to his potential, that piece of laundry will take its rightful place in the undergarment Hall of Fame.

The only question is whether anything will remain of them once that time comes.