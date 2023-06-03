Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, with several hit films under his belt. These films include 500 Days of Summer, Inception, Looper, Don Jon, and many others. He also has two Primetime Emmy Awards to his name. With plenty of success in the industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Joseph Gordon-Levitt's $4.6 million mansion in Pasadena, California.

During the same year Gordon-Levitt starred in Project Power, he treated himself by buying a Pasadena mansion. It was discovered that the purchase made the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner shell out $4.6 million.

Here are some photos of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's $4.6 million mansion in Pasadena, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Originally constructed in 1906, the property has been going through renovations since then. Gordon-Levitt's property, including a guest house, sits on 0.57 acres of land. Furthermore, the Pasadena mansion encompasses 7,672 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The main mansion features a billiards room, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen upgraded with high-quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor as the library, an art studio, a wet bar, a fitness gym, and a master bedroom that features a balcony, a sleek bathroom, and a walk-in closet.

While the home's interior has been great, Gordon-Levitt should also have no problems enjoying the outdoors. The backyard features a sizeable swimming pool, a patio which features an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, and many others. With the home's amenities, it seems like the perfect place for the two time Primetime Emmy Award winner to rest away from the hustle and bustle of the Hollywood life.

Gordon-Levitt has starred in several successful films. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to buy a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon-Levitt has a net worth of around $35 million. Aside from earning from lucrative movie roles, he also earns as a writer and producer.

Apart from the $4.6 million Pasadena mansion, Gordon-Levitt also owns a Silver Lake home, which served as his main residence for at least a decade.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joseph Gordon-Levitt's $4.6 million mansion in Pasadena, California.