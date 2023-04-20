Game of Thrones veteran Richard Madden is currently doing press for his new Prime Video series Citadel, which he stars in opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but he has also teased his next high-profile project with two other A-listers, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Shailene Woodley.

Speaking at the London premiere of Citadel, Madden revealed to Collider’s Steve Weintraub that his upcoming film, Killer Heat, is actually in production now. “Besides [Citadel Season 2], I’m actually doing a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley called Killer Heat, directed by Philippe Lacôte,” he said

He would go further to describe the film as “this kind of dark noir thriller, whodunit mystery all set in Greece,” and said that “[it’s] very different for me, but I’m excited.”

Killer Heat is based on a 2021 short story called The Jealousy Man by Jo Nesbø. Deadline had initially reported that production would begin in May, but as Madden’s comments suggest, the process was accelerated and they’re rolling now.

Aside from Citadel, Madden has been quiet on the film front since 2021’s Eternals. Prior to that, he was known for performances in Disney’s live-action Cinderella film, Rocketman, and 1917.

Shailene Woodley was a name on the rise in the mid-2010s with performances in The Descendants, The Spectacular Now, The Fault in Our Stars, and the Divergent series. She’s got a number of projects in post-production at this moment, but her most recent output includes The Mauritanian, The Fallout, The Last Letter from Your Lover, and The Revolution Generation.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had an interesting year going from voicing Jiminy Cricket in the Disney live-action adaptation of Pinocchio (not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion film for Netflix and a voice cameo in Glass Onion as the “Hourly Dong” on Ed Norton’s island in the film. He’d once again collaborate with Rian Johnson in an episode of Poker Face for Peacock, which Johnson created.

There’s no release date yet for the star-studded Killer Heat, but given that cameras began rolling sooner than expected, maybe it’ll come out sooner than expected as well.