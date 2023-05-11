Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Manny Pacquiao established himself as a boxing great. In fact, Pacman has 12 world title belts to his name. Given his accomplishments in the squared circle, have you ever wondered how the Filipino boxing legend lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Manny Pacquiao’s $4.5 million home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same year Pacquiao knocked out Miguel Cotto for the WBO welterweight championship, he purchased a 4,273 square foot home in Hancock Park with his wife Jinkee Pacquiao. The purchase made the world boxing champion shell out $2 million. In 2013, Pacquiao would list the property in the market for $2.7 million. Although there were no takers, in 2021, the boxing champion increased the price to as much as $4.5 million.

Here are some photos of Manny Pacquiao’s $4.5 million home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Pacquiao’s 4,273 square foot home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also features a living room with a fireplace, a spacious dining area, a modern kitchen including high quality appliances and a coffee bar, and a master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet, a sleek bathroom, and a balcony.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Outside of the home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool with a spa, a decent amount of green spaces for gardening, and an outdoor dining area.

With Pacquiao’s decorated boxing career, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pacquiao has a net worth of around $220 million.

Aside from getting lucrative paychecks from his boxing fights, Pacquiao also earns from various endorsement deals. In addition to his boxing career, Pacquiao also had stints as a professional basketball player, where he played for Kia Motors of the Philippine Basketball Association. Moreover, Pacquiao also served as the founder of the basketball league called Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

On top of being part of sports related careers, Pacquiao also tried his hand in politics. In 2010, Pacquiao was elected into the House of Representatives before embarking on a career as a Philippine senator in 2016. In 2022, Pacquiao also attempted to run for the position of President of the Philippines, but conceded to eventual President Bongbong Marcos.

While being involved in politics and sports, Pacquiao also found time to earn more income as an actor and producer.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Manny Pacquiao’s $4.5 million home in Hancock City, Los Angeles, California.