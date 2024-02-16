Per the Louisiana Board of Supervisors agenda, the contract for Mickey Joseph, the new head coach of Grambling football, has been made public.

New Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph's contract with the football department has been made public, per the Louisiana Board of Supervisors agenda. Joseph's contract is effective as of January 2, 2024, and Grambling interim president Connie Walton has requested approval of the contract by the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to occur on February 22nd.

Joseph's base salary, as stated in the contract, is $200,000, funded by the institution. In addition, the Grambling University Foundation will provide a supplemental payment of $125,000, distributed in 12 equal monthly installments. The contract is valid until December 31, 2025. There is an option to renew this agreement with a 1-year extension, available 5 days after the conclusion of the second year, around January 5, 2026. Furthermore, within the first two years, there is an option for a 1-year extension if Joseph wins 8 games in a season.

Joseph's coaching contract includes various performance-based incentives, as is customary. The supplemental payments for achieved performance-based incentives are specified as follows:

Football Bowl Subdivision $10,000 (Bowl Game Appearance)

Black College National Champion $25,000

Celebration Bowl Champion $25,000

SWAC Coach of the Year $10,000

SWAC Conference Title $10,000

Bayou Classic Champion $10,000

Change Conference (one-time) $50,000 (Change From Football Championship Series to Football Bowl Series)

If Joseph is terminated without cause, this contract guarantees full protection as per the agreement. In the event of termination before December 31, 2025, the University will pay the Coach the entire remaining compensation, which includes the paragraph 3.1 base annual salary.

There is a provision in the contract that addresses the possible termination of Joseph. If he terminates the contract for any reason other than being employed as a football coach and becomes employed as a football coach within 180 days from the termination date, he will be responsible for paying the University 50% of the remaining base salary that he would have earned in the last year of the agreement as liquidated damages. In the event of this occurring, he would be required to make this payment either in a lump sum within 60 days of the termination date or in equal monthly installments for the remaining term of the agreement.

The contract includes additional benefits for Joseph, such as a car stipend of $600 per month and a monthly cell phone stipend of $75. Joseph is eligible for reimbursement of relocation and temporary housing expenses for up to 90 days, not exceeding $15,000, upon submission of receipts to the VP of Athletics. In addition, Joseph is entitled to 12 tickets for home games. The University will make reasonable efforts to secure a suite at available venues. Alternatively, additional tickets dedicated to Joseph's use can be requested for outside venues where the University is requested to attend.

Joseph is allowed to host football camps and clinics at University facilities. He will receive 65% of the net profits from the Camp, after deducting all direct and reasonable expenses. In this instance, he would be allowed to use Grambling trademarked logos, as approved and appropriate, and the University will assist in promoting the camps using institutional platforms.

Joesph was introduced as Grambling's head coach on December 18th. This is his second time with the program, as he served as an assistant coach, wide receivers coach, and special teams coordinator in 2014 and 2015.