In collaboration with Wells Fargo, the Atlanta Falcons have announced the 2025 class of the HBCU Fellows Program, an eight-week paid program that links HBCU students in Atlanta with opportunities for professional development in sports and entertainment, brand engagement, and financial empowerment.

“Wells Fargo is honored to continue serving as the presenting sponsor for the HBCU Fellows Program, which provides valuable experiences and opportunities for these students to achieve success both during and after college,” said Tai Roberson, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy and Community Impact. “As the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo is committed to putting people and communities first, and we believe that this work begins locally, where the fellows attend college. The effort they invested in the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Youth Build offered invaluable lessons and fostered relationships that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

In its third year, the program has welcomed 14 exceptional fellows from Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, and Spelman College. Through 11 departmental rotations within AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), this year's cohort will have practical exposure in a variety of fields, including brand communications, sports technology, stadium production, and photography.

Article Continues Below

“The HBCU Fellowship Program represents our long-term commitment to creating access into the sports and entertainment industry, and that means investing in students who reflect the diversity and excellence of our city,” said Latonda Henderson, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, AMBSE. “Kicking off the season in service alongside the fellows and program alumni powerfully illustrates how impactful partnerships unite to support and uplift our community. Exposing the fellows to meaningful service opportunities like this embodies our core value of ‘Give Back to Others’ and highlights the importance of ensuring accessibility and inclusion.”

On Thursday, July 10, in collaboration with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, the City of Atlanta, and Wells Fargo, the fellows took part in a service activity called “A Brush with Kindness” to kick off their 2025 Fellowship experience. An Atlanta Habitat initiative called “A Brush with Kindness” offers exterior house maintenance services like pressure washing and painting to those who would not be able to do these things on their own because of age, disability, or financial limitations.

An extensive fellowship curriculum with the Atlanta Falcons, mentoring from Wells Fargo and the Falcons, and a tour of NFL headquarters in New York were all enhanced by this day of service. The fellows will also collaborate on a capstone project that focuses on current business issues that the entertainment and sports sectors face.