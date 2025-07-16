During media day, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) unveiled a new direct-to-consumer OTT platform called SWAC TV. The platform, launching on August 1st before the football season, will become the exclusive streaming service broadcasting all 18 conference-sponsored sports. The app will be free to access and available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.

In a statement obtained by HBCU Sports, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said of the launch of the platform, “For the first time in history, our fans and supporters will have a high-quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content,” McClelland said.

The launch of SWAC TV comes as ESPN announced its schedule of SWAC games on its various broadcast and streaming platforms on Tuesday. Notably, ESPN platforms are set to feature fewer SWAC games. The network is slated to air 14 SWAC games this season, as opposed to 34 games on the various ESPN-owned platforms last year. SWAC TV, along with HBCU GO as the conference's secondary media rights holder, will showcase more games this season, with SWAC TV hosting the largest number of broadcasts.

The games being broadcast on SWAC TV are below.