During media day, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) unveiled a new direct-to-consumer OTT platform called SWAC TV. The platform, launching on August 1st before the football season, will become the exclusive streaming service broadcasting all 18 conference-sponsored sports. The app will be free to access and available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.
In a statement obtained by HBCU Sports, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said of the launch of the platform, “For the first time in history, our fans and supporters will have a high-quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content,” McClelland said.
The launch of SWAC TV comes as ESPN announced its schedule of SWAC games on its various broadcast and streaming platforms on Tuesday. Notably, ESPN platforms are set to feature fewer SWAC games. The network is slated to air 14 SWAC games this season, as opposed to 34 games on the various ESPN-owned platforms last year. SWAC TV, along with HBCU GO as the conference's secondary media rights holder, will showcase more games this season, with SWAC TV hosting the largest number of broadcasts.
The games being broadcast on SWAC TV are below.
|Date
|Time (CST)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Aug 30
|4 p.m.
|Southern at Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Aug 30
|7 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Aug 30
|7 pm
|Langston vs. Grambling State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 6
|6 pm
|UT-Rio Grande Valley at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 13
|2 pm
|Tuskegee at Jackson State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 13
|6 pm
|Kentucky State at Grambling State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 13
|6 pm
|Lamar at Texas Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 13
|6 pm
|Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 13
|6 pm
|Albany State at Florida A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 20
|6 pm
|Lane at Alabama A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 20
|6 pm
|East Texas A&M at Grambling State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 20
|6 pm
|Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 27
|2 pm
|Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 27
|4 pm
|Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Sept 27
|6 pm
|Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 4
|2 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 4
|3 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 4
|4 pm
|Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 4
|6 pm
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 11
|2 pm
|Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 11
|2 pm
|Lincoln at Alcorn State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 11
|2 pm
|Southern at Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 11
|2 pm
|Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 18
|2 pm
|Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 18
|2 pm
|Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 18
|2 pm
|Lincoln at Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 25
|2 pm
|Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 25
|2 pm
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 25
|2 pm
|Lincoln at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Oct 25
|4 pm
|Florida A&M at Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 1
|2 pm
|Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 1
|2 pm
|Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 1
|2 pm
|Alabama A&M at Grambling State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 1
|2 pm
|Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 8
|2 pm
|Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 8
|2 pm
|Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 8
|2 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 8
|2 pm
|Texas Southern at Alabama State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 15
|2 pm
|Grambling State at Alcorn State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 15
|2 pm
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 15
|2 pm
|Texas Southern at Southern
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 15
|2 pm
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 15
|4 pm
|Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC TV
|Sat, Nov 22
|2 pm
|Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M
|SWAC TV
|Thurs, Nov 27
|2 pm
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|SWAC TV