During media day, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) unveiled a new direct-to-consumer OTT platform called SWAC TV. The platform, launching on August 1st before the football season, will become the exclusive streaming service broadcasting all 18 conference-sponsored sports. The app will be free to access and available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.

In a statement obtained by HBCU Sports, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said of the launch of the platform, “For the first time in history, our fans and supporters will have a high-quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content,” McClelland said.

The launch of SWAC TV comes as ESPN announced its schedule of SWAC games on its various broadcast and streaming platforms on Tuesday. Notably, ESPN platforms are set to feature fewer SWAC games. The network is slated to air 14 SWAC games this season, as opposed to 34 games on the various ESPN-owned platforms last year. SWAC TV, along with HBCU GO as the conference's secondary media rights holder, will showcase more games this season, with SWAC TV hosting the largest number of broadcasts.

The games being broadcast on SWAC TV are below.

DateTime (CST)MatchupPlatform
Sat, Aug 304 p.m.Southern at Mississippi Valley State  SWAC TV
Sat, Aug 307 pmPrairie View A&M at Texas SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Aug 307 pmLangston vs. Grambling StateSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 66 pmUT-Rio Grande Valley at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 132 pmTuskegee at Jackson StateSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 136 pmKentucky State at Grambling StateSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 136 pmLamar at Texas SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 136 pmLincoln at Arkansas-Pine BluffSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 136 pmAlbany State at Florida A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 206 pmLane at Alabama A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 206 pmEast Texas A&M at Grambling StateSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 206 pmNorthwestern State at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 272 pmAlabama A&M at Bethune-CookmanSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 274 pmTexas Southern at Mississippi Valley StateSWAC TV
Sat, Sept 276 pmGrambling State vs. Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 42 pmBethune-Cookman at Alabama StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 43 pmPrairie View A&M at Alcorn StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 44 pmFlorida A&M at Mississippi Valley StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 46 pmArkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 112 pmMississippi Valley State at Alabama A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 112 pmLincoln at Alcorn StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 112 pmSouthern at Bethune-CookmanSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 112 pmWestgate at Arkansas-Pine BluffSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 182 pmGrambling State at Arkansas-Pine BluffSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 182 pmVirginia-Lynchburg at Texas SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 182 pmLincoln at Mississippi Valley StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 252 pmMississippi Valley State at Alcorn StateSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 252 pmArkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-CookmanSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 252 pmLincoln at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Oct 254 pmFlorida A&M at SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 12 pmMississippi Valley State at Bethune-CookmanSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 12 pmSouthern at Arkansas-Pine BluffSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 12 pmAlabama A&M at Grambling StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 12 pmAlabama State at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 82 pmJackson State at Mississippi Valley StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 82 pmBethune-Cookman at Grambling StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 82 pmPrairie View A&M at Alabama A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 82 pmTexas Southern at Alabama StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 152 pmGrambling State at Alcorn StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 152 pmFlorida A&M at Alabama A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 152 pmTexas Southern at SouthernSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 152 pmArkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 154 pmAlabama State vs. Mississippi Valley StateSWAC TV
Sat, Nov 222 pmMississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&MSWAC TV
Thurs, Nov 272 pmTuskegee at Alabama StateSWAC TV
