Following much speculation, the Grambling State Tigers finally fill their head coaching position with former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Source: Grambling is set to hire Mickey Joseph as its next coach. He most recently coached at Nebraska and served as Huskers' interim head coach for part of 2022. Football Scoop first reported Grambling had targeted Joseph and was working on a deal. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 17, 2023

Grambling State's head coaching position opened after the school unexpectedly fired Hue Jackson after just two seasons. Numerous names have floated around as a potential option, including the NFL Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who reportedly had interest in joining the Tigers' coaching staff.

Mickey Joseph has had an extensive coaching career, spanning back to the mid-1990s as a high school coach. He spent a season at Alabama State as a wide receivers coach. From there, he landed his first multiple-season gig as an head coach and quarterbacks coach at Nicholls State, after which he moved to Central Oklahoma as an assistant and running backs coach.

Joseph served as Langston University's head coach from 2011-2013 after serving as an assistant head coach from 2008-2011. He had two winning seasons with the NAIA HBCU program, going 7-3 in 2011 and 6-4 in 2012 before he exited the program following the 2013 season.

In 2013, Joseph found his way to Alcorn State as an assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and a special teams coordinator. The following year, he held the same positions at Grambling State. Joseph headed down the street to Louisiana Tech as an assistant and running backs coach before spending the next five seasons at LSU. He was originally an assistant and wide receivers coach from 2017-2019 before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2020 and 2021. Joseph was on the staff during the Tigers' all-time run to the FBS National Championship led by current NFL studs Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.

In 2022, Nebraska hired Joseph as an associate head coach, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator. He took over as the interim head coach after the school fired Scott Frost.

Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave at the end of the 2022 season after local police arrested him for an alleged domestic assault and strangulation. The prosecution dropped the charges in April after the accuser refused to testify.