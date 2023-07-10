After a stellar college basketball career, Mo Bamba has had a difficult time trying to adjust to the NBA, with injuries being one of the biggest culprits. Although a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers saw him make the postseason for the first time, Bamba was hardly a factor.

As a result, it wasn't surprising that the University of Texas standout was waived by the Lakers after getting traded by the Magic in the middle of the 2022-23 season. He did manage to land on his feet, however, after Bamba signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA minimum. With Bamba set to back up Joel Embiid, have you ever wondered how the former first-round pick lives? This article features Mo Bamba's $2.9 million penthouse in Orlando, Fla.

Back in 2018, the Orlando Magic selected Bamba in the NBA Draft. After his selection, the Texas standout acquired a penthouse which made him shell out $1.7 million.

After getting traded by the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, it was only natural for the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to list his penthouse on the market. Bamba originally first listed the penthouse in 2021 with an asking price of $2.8 million. Fast forward to 2023, he is relisting the same property with an asking price of $2,9 million.

Here are some photos of Mo Bamba's $2.9 million penthouse in Orlando.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Originally completed in 2005, the home has gone through renovations since the NBA big man took ownership. Bamba's home encompasses 4,800 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Bamba's penthouse features a good-sized living room, a family room, a chef's kitchen, a dining area, and much more.

Apart from the home's interior, as a resident of the condominium, Bamba also has access to several privileges, including the building's pool and spa, a community room, security, and concierge services.

Although Bamba has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, he was still able to sign a pair of $20 million deals with the Magic. As a result, it isn't surprising that the first-round pick can afford to live in a luxurious penthouse like this. According to Fresherslive, Bamba has a net worth of around $5 million. Aside from lucrative NBA deals, he also earns from endorsements.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mo Bamba's $2.9 million penthouse in Orlando.