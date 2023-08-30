Pau Gasol can be remembered for his All-Star days as a Laker, when he formed a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant that resulted in back-to-back NBA championships for the Purple and Gold. Apart from being a two-time NBA champion, Gasol is also a six-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA team player, a former Rookie of the Year winner, a FIBA World Cup champion, and a two-time Olympic silver medalist.

Given that Gasol is one of the best European players in NBA history, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Pau Gasol's $3.35 million former beach house in Redondo Beach, Calif.

After getting traded for his brother, the elder Gasol landed in Los Angeles. He immediately made his presence felt after helping the Lakers go all the way to the NBA Finals before succumbing to the Boston Celtics. In order to make himself feel more at home in L.A., Gasol acquired his first Redondo Beach unit in 2008. A pair of NBA championships later, Gasol picked up an adjacent unit in 2011. The property purchase cost the six-time All-Star $2.98 million.

Fast forward to 2016, Gasol was already away from the Lakers after signing with the San Antonio Spurs. With no reason to stay in Los Angeles, Gasol sold his Redondo Beach property for $3.35 million.

Here are some photos of Pau Gasol's $3.35 million former beach house in Redondo Beach.

Originally completed in 1989, the combined units encompass 4,500 square feet of living space, as per the Los Angeles Times. The home includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include tall windows and high ceilings that fit the stature of the 7-foot-1 NBA champion. Some of the home's amenities include a spacious living area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an elevator, a screening room with a bar and a wine cellar.

Outdoors, Gasol probably had no problems getting some fresh air. The property's outdoor space includes an outdoor hot tub, a handful of balconies, and a rooftop deck with an outdoor lounge.

Gasol is a Basketball Hall of Famer who has achieved plenty of accolades both in the NBA and in the international stage. As a result, it isn't surprising that he carved out a successful and lucrative basketball career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gasol has a net worth of around $120 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pau Gasol's $3.35 million beach house in Redondo Beach.