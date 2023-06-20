Robert Downey Jr. is a highly successful actor who was considered to be the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after starring in a string of standalone Iron Man movies, four Avengers movies, Spiderman: Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War. He also starred in other films such as Tropic Thunder and Dolittle. Downey Jr. is also a two-time Oscar Award nominee. With RDJ's impact on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a big time Hollywood star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Robert Downey Jr.'s $13.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.

Just a year after kick-starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first Iron Man movie, Downey Jr. would go on to star in the first Sherlock Holmes film. Despite starring in several hit movies, Downey Jr. still managed to do some real estate shopping by picking up a Malibu property. For the property purchase in 2009, the two-time Oscar Award nominee shelled out $13.4 million.

Here are some photos of Robert Downey Jr.'s $13.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Hypebeast

Originally bought in 2009, Downey decided to do some renovations on his Malibu property in 2013. The Malibu home sits on seven acres of land. On top of the land, sits the Downey family's main residence and a guesthouse. The main home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Moreover, the guesthouse adds two more bedrooms to the property, according to The Sun.

Inside Downey's property, he can certainly eat well with his family with a sizable dining area. There is also a sleek lounge area and a minimalistic office. The structures on the property also seem to feature oval shaped front doors to give his property a more unique look. Some other indoor amenities include a saltwater aquarium, a good sized kitchen, an arcade room, a screening station, and many more.

But while the indoors were designed with minimalism in mind, the outdoors is massive at best. The compound includes a tennis court, a basketball court, a decent parking space to house Downey Jr's luxurious car collection, a swimming pool, an outdoor cabana, and much more. However, what stands out the most is the property's surplus of green spaces which allow Downey Jr. to give a home for some spectacular animals such as alpacas, goats, pigs, and etc. Furthermore, this also allows the Iron Man star to do some farming and gardening with several plants and trees in the compound.

Downey Jr. is one of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Downey Jr. has a net worth of around $300 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert Downey Jr.'s $13.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.