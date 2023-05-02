Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

During his playing days, Roger Federer made his mark as one of the best players to ever step foot on a tennis court. Throughout his career, Federer has garnered victories in the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon. He also notched a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games. With a decorated resume, have you ever wondered how a tennis star like Roger Federer lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Roger Federer’s $7.3 million home in Wollerau, Switzerland.

In 2014, Federer and his family acquired and moved into his new home in Wollerau, Switzerland. The property acquisition made the tennis star shell out 6.5 million euros or $7.3 million.

Here are some photos of Roger Federer’s $7.3 million home in Wollerau, Switzerland.

Photos courtesy of: Kolo Magazine

It features glass windows and allows the residents to have a breathtaking view of Lake Zurich from the home’s balcony. Sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land, the property is a three story home separated into two apartments.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Designed with minimalism in mind, the home features a spacious master bedroom that includes a sleek bathroom. The home also has a large living room, which allows Federer and his family to gather together with ease.

Furthermore, Federer can also enjoy a respectable swimming pool and a world-class gym. With the house’s underground garage, Federer should have no problem housing his luxurious German car collection.

Although Federer recently announced his retirement in 2022, given that he was one of the most successful tennis players in history, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Federer has a net worth of $550 million. Apart from his lucrative paychecks as a tennis player, the international tennis star has also earned a lot from his bevy list of endorsement deals. In fact, Federer has already pocketed at least $1 billion from endorsements alone.

Aside from his Wollerau home, Federer also has other properties under his name. These properties include a $30 million property in Herrliberg and a 16,000 square meter property in Rapperswil-Jona.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Roger Federer’s $7.3 million home in Wollerau, Switzerland.