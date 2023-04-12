Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine who has earned NBA MVP honors and nine All-Star Game appearances. For a guy as polarizing as Westbrook, have you ever wondered how the former NBA MVP lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Russell Westbrook’s $25 million mansion in Brentwood Park.

Around 2018, when Westbrook was still playing for the Thunder, the MVP decided to buy a 13,425 square foot mansion with his wife Nina Earl. The lavish home cost the married couple $19.8 million. However, four years later, Westbrook decided to purchase two more properties including British model Petra Ecclestone’s modern farmhouse worth $30 million and a mansion across from then-Lakers teammate LeBron James which cost the Clippers star $37 million. Around this time, Westbrook also successfully sold off the 13,425 square foot mansion. Originally listed at $30 million, Westbrook and Earl settled for a $25 million sale to Ben Belldegrun. Although it was $5 million less than the asking price, Westbrook still netted a profit of at least $5 million from the deal.

Here are some photos of Russell Westbrook’s $25 million mansion in Brentwood Park.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Westbrook’s former mansion has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Designed by Los Angeles architect Ken Ungar, the former Westbrook abode boasts of a “modern traditional” feel. Some other amenities include a wine cellar, a spacious living room that contains a shelf and a fireplace, a playground, garden, a swimming pool, a movie theater, and many others.

With a lot of space, there’s no question that it was a great place for Westbrook and his family to spend time together. However after acquiring another mansion and a farmhouse, it only made sense for the Clippers guard to unload the 13,425-square-foot mansion.

Although living in a mansion is an extravagant lifestyle, Westbrook bagged a huge NBA contract in 2017 when he signed a five-year deal, worth $207 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, Westbrook has struggled to thrive in different teams, most recently failing to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

However, Westbrook is showing promising signs in his stint with the also Los Angeles-based Clippers, where he signed for a league minimum deal that runs one year worth $785,000. As of this writing, Westbrook has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Russell Westbrook’s $25 million mansion.