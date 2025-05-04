May 3, 2025 at 10:34 PM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers faced an 11-point deficit to start the second half. L.A. then watched the Denver Nuggets blow the game open — trouncing the Clippers 120-101 in Ball Arena.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue even made a lineup change after halftime against Denver. Yet that still didn't make a difference. The Nuggets exploded to a 93-66 lead entering the fourth. The host team kept their foot on the gas pedal in the fourth. Even Russell Westbrook threw down an exclamation point dunk that sealed the Clippers' fate. Clippers fans were immediately in shambles before the third.

David Shepard of Sirius XM radio vocally ripped the team. And he didn't cast blame on one player.

“The Clippers were pathetic in Game 7, but this loss is not on James Harden! He’s in year 16 and had 10 assists in the first half alone The Nuggets had six players with at least 16 points. Only Kawhi [Leonard] matched that. One team showed up, the other quit by halftime!” Shepard posted on X.

Shepard wasn't the only one blasting the Clippers.

Clippers roasted following debacle against Nuggets

One more Sirius radio personality criticized the Clippers. Justin Termine let it be known that L.A. had everything going for them in this series. Including a healthy Kawhi Leonard.

“Well we definitely can't say ‘what if Kawhi were healthy' this year when breaking down the Clippers season. He was healthy, LA was favored, and they still couldn't even get out of the first round,” Termine said.

Other national outlets chimed in. StatMuse went with a LeBron James-themed graphic for their ridicule, plus criticism, of the Clippers.

“New stadium. Richest owner. Healthy Kawhi. Doesn't matter. Cancun waiting for the Clippers every year,” the account posted.

New stadium. Richest owner. Healthy Kawhi. Doesn't matter. Cancun waiting for the Clippers every year: pic.twitter.com/3bwifcfsF9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Longtime sports personality Bill Simmons of The Ringer sounded like he was over the game before the fourth ended.

“This has been gross from the Clippers for like an hour,” Simmons shared.

DNVR Nuggets then trolled online. They went with a Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show theme to roast the L.A. team.

HEY CLIPPERS 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/uxH9ie7AWR — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The visitors were led by Leonard's 22 points. Kobe Brown finished with 13. Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 apiece. Harden, however, was held to seven points in 35 minutes. L.A. has now been eliminated from the first round the last three seasons.