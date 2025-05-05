In Game 7, the Denver Nuggets handily defeated Russell Westbrook's old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-101. The Nuggets dominated for a majority of the game, leading by as much as 35 points. The veteran Westbrook was a key factor in the Nuggets' series-clinching win, scoring 16 points while also recording five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Westbrook's impact went beyond the stat sheet. At one point in the game, he swung on the rim after a steal and breakaway dunk that put Denver ahead 107-76. He earned a technical foul, which he welcomed as he celebrated the foul while hyping up the crowd.

RUSS LOOKING TO PUT THIS ONE TO BED 😤 pic.twitter.com/JmgUJBjXoI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My job for this team is to bring my energy. Bring my competitive spirit, nature, whatever that may be,” Westbrook said after Game 7. “I think I told y'all this after Game 1, and excuse my language for my kids at home, to go in and f**k s**t up. And that is what I did.”

Russell Westbrook's ‘Force of Nature' role with Nuggets

Since joining the Nuggets, Westbrook has embraced a unique role that has brought new life into his career while giving Denver exactly what kind of energy they needed off the bench.

“I think it's my ability to be a force of nature on the floor, so whatever that looks like,” said Westbrook. “It may be a turnover, it may be a missed shot, it may be a steal, it may be a dunk, it may be a missed three, it may be a made three. It could be all of that, so just take it how it comes, and whatever happens, you go with it.”

The Nuggets have also found the perfect balance in utilizing Westbrook. When he's struggling, they take him out. When he's hot, they lean into his strengths. It's a partnership that so far looks like it is working, because Denver has embraced both the player Westbrook has always been and the one he's turning into in the latter stage of his career.

At 36 and primarily in a bench role, Westbrook has found a home where his energy and experience are very much valued. The Nuggets don't really have a player who is a bona fide three-point sniper, but Westbrook has certainly helped the Nuggets in that category. He actually led the Nuggets with the most corner three-point shots made with 45.

With the Nuggets' bench being a weak spot for many seasons now, the addition of Westbrook has injected a newfound sense of energy and life into the unit.

As the Nuggets prepare to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, Westbrook's revenge tour continues against the franchise where he first became a star.