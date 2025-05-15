The WNBA's 29th season is set to begin Friday, and before the new year tips off, the league's general managers have made their predictions.

Among the predictions, and certainly the most important, is who the GMs believe will win the 2025 WNBA Championship. While the New York Liberty bested the Minnesota Lynx last season, 60% of the execs who responded think that Minnesota will win in 2025. The Liberty earned 20% of the vote, while the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces both got 10%.

Fittingly, Napheesa Collier, the Lynx's best player, is the most common prediction for the league's Most Valuable Player; she received 67% of the vote, and three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark finished second and third in the voting, respectively. A quarter of the respondents voted for Wilson, and Clark earned 8%. Clark, though, beat out Wilson as the top choice among the GMs if they could pick one player to start a franchise with.

As for the incoming rookie class, a lot is expected of the top two picks, in particular. Paige Bueckers went first overall in the 2025 draft to the Dallas Wings, and she understandably garnered the lion's share of the predictions for this season's Rookie of the Year. She received 73% of the vote, while second-overall pick Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron came in second and third place, respectively.

However, Bueckers was not the most popular selection when it came time for the GMs to vote on who they thought would be the better player in five years; the 6-foot-6 Malonga edged out Bueckers in the category, earning 60% of the vote in comparison to Bueckers' 40%.

One of the topics that seemed to grab the attention of the internet was that of the best home-court advantage. Only three teams received votes in this category, and despite Clark and the Fever consistently being among the biggest draws in the league — home or away — the GMs think that Liberty, not Indiana, has the best home-court advantage in the WNBA. New York was picked by half the respondents, the Fever got 42%, and the Aces picked up the remaining 8%.

Much can and likely will change over the next few months as the 13 teams vie for the WNBA title. The season begins tomorrow with three games, including the Lynx vs. Wings in Buecker's pro debut. The Golden State Valkyries, the newest team in the WNBA, will also play their first-ever game against the Los Angeles Sparks.