The 2025 NBA offseason arrives at a pivotal moment for the LA Clippers. Recall that just a year ago, they watched Paul George walk to the Philadelphia 76ers for nothing in return. Critics questioned the front office’s strategy, especially with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden still on the roster and the team widely regarded as a win-now contender. Hindsight, however, offers a more favorable lens: George’s departure opened up flexibility and depth. Those were key elements that helped the Clippers notch a 50-win season and redefine themselves in a grueling Western Conference landscape. Now, they face cap challenges and Harden’s and Nicolas Batum’s futures uncertain. As such, the Clippers must make calculated moves to bolster a squad that is deep, defensively sound, and closer to long-term sustainability than many expected.

A Familiar Postseason Exit

The Clippers wrapped up the 2024-25 regular season with a 50-32 record. It marked their second-highest win total since 2016-17 and highlighted a team that thrived defensively. Kawhi Leonard led the way once again, showcasing his trademark two-way brilliance. Meanwhile, James Harden turned in a solid year as a playmaker and secondary scorer. Derrick Jones Jr and Bogdan Bogdanovic proved to be valuable role players. Tyronn Lue coaxed maximum effort out of a rotation that leaned heavily on its starting five.

Still, the playoffs proved to be a familiar stumbling block. Matched up against the Denver Nuggets in the first round, LA couldn’t close out Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, bowing out in seven games. It was the second consecutive first-round exit for the Clippers. This raised familiar concerns about the franchise’s ability to break through in the postseason. Yet unlike past years, the team appears more balanced and less top-heavy. That's thanks in part to George’s departure. They are now positioned to take advantage of a reshaped cap sheet and a deeper bench.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the LA Clippers must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Reassessing Priorities

The Clippers have reasons for optimism but also face some critical decisions. First among them: James Harden’s $36.3 million player option. If Harden opts in, it would be a cap-saving coup. However, that's unlikely given his past willingness to take pay cuts. Harden is expected to command a longer-term deal. This will define the Clippers’ flexibility both in free agency and on the trade market.

The other key decision rests with Nicolas Batum. He holds a $4.9 million player option. The 36-year-old considered retirement last offseason and could do so again. If he does leave, the Clippers are left with just Bogdanovic and Jones Jr as dependable bench wings. This creates a clear need for more depth on the perimeter and versatility in the frontcourt.

Former first-round picks Cam Christie and Kobe Brown also factor into the team’s long-term outlook. The Clippers want both players to take on larger roles next season. Of course, that plan cannot come at the expense of veteran support. They have $133 million committed to 10 players for 2025-26 and the potential to avoid the luxury tax for the first time in years. As such, LA has a rare window to reload smartly. That starts with targeting undervalued but impactful free agents.

Target No. 1: Guerschon Yabusele

French forward Guerschon Yabusele may not be a household name in the NBA. That said, he’s quietly built a solid reputation overseas as a high-IQ, two-way player with a strong physical presence. Most recently playing for the Sixers, Yabusele brings an edge on defense and positional flexibility. He also has enough offensive skill to space the floor or attack mismatches in the post.

The Clippers need a frontcourt player who can defend multiple positions, rebound, and play within a team concept. Yabusele fits that mold. His experience in high-stakes EuroLeague battles and this season in Philly gives him a level of maturity and poise that would be valuable in LA’s second unit.

Moreover, Yabusele wouldn’t command a hefty salary. He could be signed to a team-friendly deal that would keep LA below the first tax apron. He would also still improve their rotation. If Batum retires, the move becomes even more logical. Yabusele is a plug-and-play option with international experience and little downside.

Target No. 2: Gary Trent Jr

Now, yes, Yabusele addresses frontcourt concerns. On the flip side, Gary Trent Jr offers a solution to the Clippers’ perimeter depth. A proven three-level scorer and pesky defender, Trent is coming off a solid year with the Milwaukee Bucks. This season, he averaged over 11.1 points per game and shot close to 42.0 percent from three.

The Clippers were too reliant on their starting guards for offensive production this past season. Bringing Trent off the bench or even slotting him into a hybrid starting role would offer Lue additional flexibility. His ability to guard multiple positions and create his own shot in isolation is a skill the Clippers lacked in the second unit.

Moreover, Trent is just 26 years old and entering his prime. He could provide continuity and impact for years to come. He could also help mentor younger guards like Christie, bridging the gap between the old guard and the next generation.

Window Open, Margin Thin

Steve Ballmer’s Clippers are no strangers to splashy moves. However, this offseason calls for precision rather than bombast. With a leaner financial profile, a commitment to player development, and a more grounded understanding of what it takes to win deep in the playoffs, LA must now find the right complementary pieces to support Kawhi Leonard and possibly James Harden.

Guerschon Yabusele and Gary Trent Jr might not dominate headlines. Still, they check essential boxes for a Clippers team that has shown flashes of greatness but needs stability, energy, and consistency off the bench. These aren’t superstar signings, but they might be the kind that helps a contender finally turn a corner.

Will the Clippers go bold, or go balanced? This offseason will tell us everything.