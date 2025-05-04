The Denver Nuggets showed out in front of their home crowd in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nikola Jokic and Co. won the game 120-101 to advance to the second round of the postseason. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was a key piece to Denver's win and broke down what was behind the third quarter flurry that helped decide the game before Russell Westbrook sealed the deal.

Murray and the Nuggets held an 11 point lead at halftime, but that wasn't enough. They started the third quarter determined to widen the gap between them and Los Angeles. They went on a big run and never looked back. The Clippers weren't able to recover and were fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.

Murray said that the team preached aggression at halftime and their plan worked to perfection when talking to Stephanie Ready and TNT.

“We just wanted to come out of the half aggressive, and just play fast,” said Murray. “We did that, and we forced them[Los Angeles] to call a couple timeouts and we never looked back.”

They amassed a huge lead in the second half before turning things over to Westbrook. Murray and Jokic rested on the bench while the former MVP put the finishing touches on the game. Denver sixth man rubbed the win in, picking up a technical foul while hanging on the rim after a dunk.

After putting the Clippers into their rearview mirror, the Nuggets shift their focus to the second round. They earned a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, setting up a clash between the MVP favorites. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic will go at it to determine who is really the most valuable in 2025.

Murray and the Nuggets have championship experience after winning the title in 2023. Despite Denver firing Michael Malone, they seem right at home in the postseason and are a threat to take home another Larry O'Brien trophy.