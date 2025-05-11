Ending the season with a blowout loss probably wasn't on the Los Angeles Clippers' bingo card. After all, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden combining for 55 points in Game 6 indicated that Game 7 ought to be a thrilling conclusion to the first-round series…except it wasn't. Trailing by as much as 35 points, the Clippers saw their campaign end on a sour note, meaning that it's back to the drawing board for Tyronn Lue and Co.

Current state of affairs

Will they be running it back next season with the same core group? Nothing's sure for now. Even their dynamic duo isn't free from the cloud of uncertainty. For one, age is an unavoidable topic, with Leonard turning 34 next month and Harden turning 36 in August. Another concern is the constant string of opening-round exits these past years.

Still, there are upsides, such as two straight 50-win seasons ever since the arrival of Harden. And in terms of individual performance, the Clippers' stars can still do what they do at a high level. Leonard — despite being out for a good part of the regular season — recently showed flashes of elite play. Heck, there were even times when it looked like fans were watching “Raptors Kawhi” on the hardwood (peep that 39-point Game 2). As for Harden, orchestrating the offense and scoring at will come naturally as always. And looking at the supporting cast, other key players such as Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac continue to provide the impact that's expected from them.

Nevertheless, there's always room for improvement. And what better time for roster shakeups than the offseason, right? This is exactly what this piece is for. If LA wants to elevate their play to another level and produce that elusive, deep playoff run, then going after the following names is a good start. So without further ado, here are 3 trade targets for the team.

Trade target 1: Neemias Queta

One thing that the Clippers could use is more size. During the regular season, they ranked at the bottom half of the league in rebounds (17th), and this was seen by how it was mostly Zubac snagging them. The center averaged 12.6 boards a game, and worryingly, within the team, the second and third-best players in this category were Leonard (5.9 RPG) and Harden (5.8 RPG), respectively, per NBA.com.

Oh, and just look at the depth chart. Behind Zubac, it won't be uncommon to see the likes of Ben Simmons and even Nicolas Batum filling the five slot, indicating the lack of another pure big within the rotation. This is where Neemias Queta enters the picture.

A bruiser for the Boston Celtics, Queta doesn't shy away from doing the grunt work due to his 7-foot, 248-pound frame. He runs the floor, fights for rebounds and contests opponents at the rim. While mostly a lob threat on offense, he has good upside, which is probably why Boston inked him to a three-year, $7.1 million deal in July last year.

The only issue here is whether or not the Celtics are willing to part ways with someone they undoubtedly consider a work in progress. Still, Queta hasn't seen much action these playoffs, with Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet getting the bulk of the minutes up front. Boston's nine-man rotation seems to be working well for them, so theoretically, if they go all the way once more, there's hardly a reason to change their formula, and — unless they're grooming Queta to be the center for the future — that might mean offers for the big man could be considered.

Trade target 2: Toumani Camara

Another under-the-radar trade that the Clippers could consider involves Toumani Camara, a 3-and-D specialist who's currently thriving with the Portland Trail Blazers. One look at him on the floor and it's clear that Camara causes problems for scorers. Quick hands, a 7-foot wingspan, and athleticism that allows him to sky for blocks — Camara has all the traits that complement his motor on the defensive side. There's a reason why he was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month last February.

The Clippers are a good defensive team (109.4 defensive rating) so Camara won't have trouble fitting in if ever. Plus, the Belgian forward shoots a decent 37.5% from deep, making him another floor spacer and kick-out threat for LA's playmakers.

The obstacle in getting Camara doesn't stem from the financial side, as he's signed to an affordable four-year, $7.6 million deal. It does, however, come from the fact that Camara could be viewed by the Trail Blazers as a developing cornerstone for a roster that's rebuilding around rising star Shaedon Sharpe.

Trade target 3: John Collins

As good as the team is offensively, it won't hurt to get another scorer. Enter John Collins. A 19-point-per-game generator for the Utah Jazz, Collins could provide that much-needed offensive presence at the four spot.

He gets most of his points down low, which is beneficial since drawing the defense inside can open up the floor for the team's outside threats. While he's capable of putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket, Collins also excels as a roller in P&R situations, often finishing above the rim due to his athleticism. This means that he likely won't have issues playing alongside ball-dominant shot-creators such as Leonard and Harden.

Inserting Collins on the starting unit also allows the Klaw to slide down to his natural position as a small forward. Furthermore, Collins averages 8.2 boards a game, improving the overall rebounding capabilities of the first five in such a scenario.

The only problem is that the Clippers have to give up significant assets to get Collins due to the forward's sizeable contract (he's due $26.5 million for the 2025-26 season, assuming he decides to pursue his player option). And to make matters more complicated, the team doesn't own any of their first-round picks prior to 2030. This limits draft capital for trade flexibility, meaning that if they plan on getting someone as valuable as Collins, they likely have to give up one or more of their best role players. (no specific names will be mentioned to avoid the pitchforks and torches).

Regardless, the positives outweigh the losses in this one.