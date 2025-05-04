For the third consecutive year, the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Last night, it was at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who dominated the second and third quarters to send Kawhi Leonard and Co. on vacation.

In the middle quarters, the Nuggets outscored L.A. 72-40, which put the game pretty much out of reach by the time the fourth quarter began. Leonard unsurprisingly had the best game of his team; he scored a game-high 22 points, which tied for the most with Aaron Gordon. Unfortunately for Leonard, no one else on the Clippers scored more than 13 points.

After another early playoff exit, Leonard, who uncharacteristically remained healthy for the entire series, was asked about growing from this season.

“I mean, I don’t know right now,” Leonard said, via The Athletic's Law Murray. “I guess we stayed playing at a high level, in a sense. But yeah, it’s a hard question to answer right now.”

When Leonard signed with the Clippers and the team acquired Paul George in 2019, there were high hopes that the Clippers, after decades of futility and postseason shortcomings, would finally be able to truly become championship contenders. However, it has not worked out that way over the past six years.

During the 2019-20 postseason, the Clippers suffered one of their most embarrassing moments when they blew a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs to the Nuggets. The following playoffs, despite Leonard going down with an injury, L.A. made it further than it ever had before. The Clippers reached the Western Conference Finals and, without Leonard, pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games before being eliminated.

Since then, though, the Clippers have not won a playoff series. In 2022, they failed to qualify for the postseason by losing in the Play-In to the New Orleans Pelicans. In each of the last three seasons, they have lost in the first round to the Suns, Mavericks, and Nuggets.

Leonard re-signed with the Clippers last offseason, which will keep him under contract for the next two years. He is set to earn $50 million next season and $50.3 million during the 2026-27 season at age 35.