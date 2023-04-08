A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It now feels like a lifetime away since Russell Westbrook was still plying his trade with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. For the record, it hasn’t even been two months yet, but so much has happened since the Lakers decided to part ways with Russ. Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook reveals how he really feels about his former team.

Russ’ time with the Lakers was not ideal, to say the least. It was as if he was bound to fail from the start, and in his defense, more than a few Lakers supporters never really gave him the chance to prove his worth to the team. Be that as it may, it appears that Westbrook has no ill will against the Lakers. At this point, the former league MVP is just happy to have moved on:

“It was an experience,” Westbrook said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I’m past it now. In a new place, and looking forward.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Darvin Ham praised Russel Westbrook for being willing to accept a bench role with the Lakers. I asked Russ about those comments: “Uh, It was an experience. I’m past it now, in a new place, and looking forward.”pic.twitter.com/08IBEZwxJH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

To be fair, Russell Westbrook has been quite a revelation for the Clippers since he joined the squad mid-season. He’s firmly established himself as the team’s starting point guard, averaging 15.1 points on 48.5 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per game. Russ is also knocking down 1.2 triples per game for the Clippers. Incidentally, his current numbers are pretty much identical to his production rate with the Lakers, save for the fact that he’s shooting at a much more efficient clip now that he’s made the move across town (he shot 41.7 percent from the floor with the Lakers).

For what it’s worth, the Lakers and the Clippers could potentially face off in the playoffs this season, and if that happens, you can be sure that there’s going to be a whole lot of buzz surrounding Russell Westbrook and his supposed revenge narrative.