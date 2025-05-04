The Denver Nuggets punched their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals with a dominant Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell Westbrook brought his trademark intensity, finishing with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a spirited all-around effort.

Westbrook made NBA playoff history in Game 7, becoming the first player to post at least 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals off the bench in under 30 minutes.

The fiery Nuggets guard delivered a highlight midway through the fourth quarter, stealing the ball and racing downcourt for a dunk before deliberately hanging on the rim to draw a technical foul. The moment, clearly celebrated by both Westbrook and the crowd, became a springboard for an even bigger celebration.

Still buzzing after the final buzzer signaled the start of a second-round clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook stormed into the Denver locker room with a pointed message: “They picked the wrong guy, didn’t they?”

Westbrook suited up for 89 games with the Clippers over the past two seasons before the team decided to move on, sending him to Denver in the trade that landed Kris Dunn in Los Angeles. While his first year with the Nuggets came with its share of ups and downs, Westbrook has clearly shown he still has the tools to contribute in a big way for a championship-caliber squad.

Russell Westbrook thriving with the Denver Nuggets

With Westbrook’s sharp comment, one interpretation stands out, though his exact target remains unclear. The most likely reference seems to be James Harden, a former teammate on three different teams. The Clippers traded for Harden last season, effectively replacing Westbrook as the starting point guard. Harden managed just seven points in Game 7.

He may also have been alluding to coach Ty Lue, as the Clippers often chose to leave Westbrook unguarded beyond the arc during the series. Westbrook responded by knocking down 42% of his three-point attempts, making the most of the space they gave him.

Westbrook is a former MVP and the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double. The 36-year-old’s difficulties in adjusting to new teams have marked his entire post-Thunder career, and for a long time, it seemed like they would overshadow his otherwise historic legacy.

Then came his arrival in Denver. Whether it was the brilliance of Nikola Jokić, the pressure built up from years of disappointments elsewhere, or simply natural growth, Westbrook made the necessary adjustments to excel as a role player.

He scored 126 points as a cutter this season, his first time surpassing triple digits since 2012, despite playing the second-fewest minutes of his career in a full season. He also recorded the second-highest offensive rebounding rate of his post-Thunder career. Most importantly, he began to embrace the off-ball role his teams needed him to take on.

Westbrook will have the opportunity to keep building on his performance against the Thunder, another former stop in his eventful career, setting the stage for more immediate intrigue.