Nikola Jokic has made a name for himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but it’s his dry humor and offbeat personality that continue to make him a fan favorite. After the Denver Nuggets steamrolled the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in Game 7 of their first-round series, Jokic added another classic moment to his collection — this time off the court.

During the TNT postgame interview, Charles Barkley asked Jokic a question that caught the two-time MVP completely off guard: “Is that the ugliest person you’ve ever kissed in your life?” Barkley was referring to a now-viral moment when Jokic planted a celebratory smooch on teammate DeAndre Jordan after the final buzzer. Jokic’s response? “No… Actually. Hmm.” The pause. The smirk. The confusion. It was comedy gold.

Charles Barkley: "Is that the ugliest person [DeAndre Jordan] you ever kissed in your life?" Nikola Jokic: "No… Actually. Hmm." 😂 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/ajO36AFAz8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jokic’s reaction — both confused and amused — was shared widely on social media, with fans praising his deadpan delivery and the rare glimpse of humor in the postgame spotlight. The moment perfectly captured the quirky personality of the Serbian big man, who often shies away from media attention but never fails to entertain when he does speak.

Nuggets blow out the Clippers in Game 7, head to OKC for Western Conference Semifinals

The laughter followed what was otherwise a statement win for Denver, which advances to the second round to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic contributed a well-rounded performance with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, but it was a true team effort that overwhelmed the Clippers. Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 22 points, Christian Braun added 21, and five Nuggets finished in double figures.

“We know in the playoffs everybody needs to step up,” Jokic said postgame. “Offensively, defensively, energy-wise. Everybody who plays needs to contribute something. It was special today — the guys did that.”

While Jokic didn’t have a monster stat line by his standards, his impact was felt throughout. His leadership, vision, and calm demeanor helped steer Denver through a first-quarter deficit and into complete second-half dominance.

Braun, who had one of the best games of his career, also earned Jokic’s praise for his defense on James Harden. “He’s aggressive. He’s annoying. And he knows what to do,” Jokic said with a smile. “He accepts the role because he’s a winner.”

Now, Denver will turn its attention to a heavyweight second-round showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder and MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But before diving headfirst into that battle, Jokic reminded everyone that basketball doesn’t always have to be serious. As for the kiss? Let’s just say it might be DeAndre Jordan’s most memorable playoff moment this year — and Jokic’s most awkward.