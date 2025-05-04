The Los Angeles Clippers fell short in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, losing 120-101 on the road. With the loss, Clippers guard James Harden adds to a career full of playoff disappoint. The former MVP's quest for his first championship will have to wait another year. For now, his former teammate Russell Westbrook got the final laugh as his team advances in the NBA's postseason.

Harden is known for coming up short when the lights are at their brightest in the playoffs. Now he will be known for something else as well. With his loss on Saturday night, Harden has now been eliminated via a Game 7 defeat on four different teams. The All-Star guard lost Game 7s with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Clippers.

Harden was good throughout the series for Los Angeles, providing the primary ball handling and playmaking for his team in the first six games. However, he was a near no-show in the final game of his season. Harden finished with just seven points and five rebounds, but he did dish out 13 assists in the game.

He and his team went into halftime down 11 points, but it was the third quarter that did them in. The Nuggets came out of their locker room on a mission. The game was decided halfway through the third period after a big run from Denver despite a lineup change from the Clippers. Los Angeles never recovered and Westbrook took it upon himself to ice the game with a slam.

Now that their 2025 season is over, the Clippers enter the NBA offseason with a lot of questions that need to be answered. The most important thing the team needs to figure out is whether or not they believe in their roster.

Kawhi Leonard was healthy and dominant in the second half of the season for the first time in years. The team needs to decide if they can trust him and Harden to lead the team into their future.