Despite splitting his time in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is on track to become a minority owner with the Cleveland Browns. That is, with a specific Tom Brady-inspired clause in the expected deal.

Woodson is on the verge of buying a 0.1 percent share of the Browns ownership, per Dianna Russini. However, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will only agree to the deal if Woodson refrains from visiting opposing teams' facilities and conducting private interviews with non-Cleveland players during his duties with Fox Sports. Brady, a part-owner of the Raiders, has similar obligations.

The “Tom Brady clause” essentially limits Woodson to solely analytical work and prevents him from any reporting. Woodson is currently a staple of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff and Fox NFL Kickoff programs.

While a 0.1 percent share appears minute, the Browns are worth $5.15 billion, according to Forbes. That would value Woodson's 0.1 percent stake at approximately $5.15 million.

Woodson is also expected to remove his name from all businesses he is involved in, per Russini. The former Defensive Player of the Year is involved in the alcohol industry, notably launching the “Twenty Four by Charles Woodson” brand in 2005 and “Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines” in 2019. He is also the recent owner of “Woodson Whiskey.”

Charles Woodson's ties to Browns amid ownership deal

Though he never suited up for the Browns, Woodson grew up in Fremont, Ohio, a 1.5-hour drive away from Cleveland. He was raised as a Browns fan, long before he developed his own ties to the Raiders and Packers.

Woodson also shares the same roots as Cleveland's 2025 No. 5 overall pick, Mason Graham. Like Graham, Woodson played collegiately at Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a national championship. Though Graham did not win the Heisman Trophy like Woodson did, the two were both unanimous All-American defenders while wearing the winged helmet.

From his playing career, alcohol businesses and analyst work with Fox Sports, Woodson's net worth is estimated to be roughly $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. That number could easily skyrocket depending on how the Browns do over the next decade.