Would you want to live in an old cider mill?

Zoe Kravitz is a highly respected actress who has appeared in several successful films. She has appeared in Divergent, X-Men: First Class, The Batman and Mad Max: Fury Road. Considered to be one of the most influential persons according to Time Magazine, Kravitz is a MTV Movie Award nominee and a two-time Teen Choice Award-nominated actress.

Given Kravitz's success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zoe Kravitz's $1.45 million home in Westchester County, N.Y.

In 2021, Kravitz took a short break from acting. The year certainly opened up the time for the Divergent star to do some real-estate shopping. In fact, she expanded her real-estate portfolio by picking up a Westchester County home. The property purchase made Kravitz shell out $1.45 million.

Here are some photos of Zoe Kravitz's $1.45 million home in Westchester County.

Photos courtesy of: Hola!

Kravitz's three-story home was originally completed in the 1700s, not as a residential home but as a cider mill. Since then, several changes have been made to the property.

The home is situated on top of 2 acres of land and encompasses 2,592 square feet of living space. It includes two bedrooms. It's not known if Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum will be living in this house together.

With plenty of history, the home contains plenty of old-school features that have been modernized. These include a spacious living room with wooden floorings, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with tall ceilings and a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the property is surrounded with a surplus of green spaces filled with grass, plants and trees. Furthermore, the property also contains a flowing stream leading to a small creek. Given the home's features, it seems like the perfect nature getaway from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Kravitz is a veteran actress with several credits to her name. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Teen Choice Award-nominated actress can afford to live in a respectable home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kravitz has a net worth of around $10 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zoe Kravitz's $1.45 million home in Westchester County