Let the wedding bells ring! Multiple sources have reported that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged. The couple first started dating in 2021.

Last year, for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year issue, Kravitz spoke about how Tatum is a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz explained. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She added: “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.”

Kravitz and Tatum met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, P**** Island.

Tatum previously Variety how hard she was working on her film.

“She's a perfectionist in the best possible way,” he said.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Previous Relationships

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. They were married from 2019 to 2021.

The Batman actress told Another magazine in September 2022, “Separations, breakups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan. The two share a 9-year-old daughter named Everly. After he and Dewan ended their marriage after 10 years together, he briefly dated singer Jessie J.

In 2021, when it was speculated that the two were dating, an insider told PEOPLE that they were hanging out.

“Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion,” an insider said in the summer of 2021. “When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home. Channing is serious about Zoë.”

In October 2022, a source said of Kravitz and Tatum “don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore.” The source added, “It's obvious that they are very happy.”

The two have not officially made an announcement on their engagement.