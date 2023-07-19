Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has admitted that Lionel Messi's highly anticipated debut for the club may be delayed, reported by goal.com.The Argentine superstar, who recently joined Inter Miami, was expected to feature in a match against Cruz Azul later this week. However, Beckham has stated that the club needs to assess Messi's fitness before determining whether he will play.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, David Beckham emphasized the importance of ensuring that Messi is fully ready to take the field. He acknowledged that Messi had just arrived in Miami after a vacation and emphasized the need to protect him. Beckham also expressed confidence in Messi's training and physical condition, but ultimately, the decision regarding his participation will be made by Messi and manager Tata Martino.

The news of a potential delay in Messi's debut may disappoint fans who have been eagerly anticipating his first appearance for Inter Miami. Tickets for the match against Cruz Azul have been selling at inflated prices, reflecting the immense interest in witnessing Messi's debut in person.

Messi's fitness will be carefully assessed in the lead-up to the match, and if he does not feature against Cruz Azul, his first appearance for Inter Miami could come in a Leagues Cup encounter against Atlanta United on July 25.

Regardless of when Lionel Messi makes his debut, the anticipation and excitement surrounding his arrival at Inter Miami remain incredibly high. Fans and football enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Messi in action for his new club, and his presence is expected to significantly elevate the profile of Inter Miami in the world of soccer.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.