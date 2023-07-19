When Lionel Messi makes his debut for Inter Miami, expect team co-owner David Beckham to be really emotional.

Beckham himself said as much on Tuesday after Messi's first training session with the team along with Sergio Busquets. Messi is slated to make his debut for Inter Miami on Friday when they play Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Speaking about the much-anticipated debut of one of the best football players in the history of the sport, Beckham got a tad bit emotional and highlighted how momentous it will be.

“I might actually cry when I see him walk onto the pitch,” Beckham said on Good Morning America, via ESPN.

“I've realized as I get older I get more emotional. I look at my kids I get emotional, I talk to my kids and my wife I get emotional. So I think the moment i see Leo step out onto the pitch in front of our fans, in front of this nation … I don't know, I'll be emotional for sure.”

Lionel Messi's MLS Debut

While Messi will make his Inter Miami debut soon, barring any setback of course, it's still unknown whether he will start for the club or come off the bench.

Messi is coming from vacation and he only had his first training session with Inter Miami on Tuesday. With that said, David Beckham himself said that their priority is protecting their prized acquisition as he works his way back to game shape.

“We don't know if Leo will start the game or whether he'll come on, because I think at the end of the day, he needs to be ready. We need to protect him and make sure that he's ready because he's had a vacation,” Beckham added.

“He's now been in Miami for a week and he's been training really hard and he looks great. So I think Leo and [head coach] Tata [Martino] will decide when he plays and when he comes on on Friday, but the atmosphere here will be incredible, and hopefully we get a win.”

Regardless if he starts or not, his first game with the club will still be filled with plenty of expectations. After all, he's undoubtedly the biggest star ever to have come to MLS despite the league not really being the most popular choice among other top-flight talents.

Messi also received an offer from Saudi Arabia that would have paid him up to $1.5 billion, but he rejected that deal and instead opted to take his talents to the US where football–or soccer as many in the nation call it–is not really the most popular sport.

For what it's worth, during Messi's introduction for Inter Miami over the weekend, Beckham also got pretty emotional considering how huge his signing is for the team and the league.

“Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city to Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country … We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment,” Beckham stated.

“So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami … Bienvenido a La Familia.”

Lionel Messi Debut Tickets

Considering the hype surrounding Mess's debut, the ticket prices for the game against Cruz Azul have also seen a massive increase.

Recently, the most expensive price for a ticket to watch Inter Miami's Leagues Cup opener was at $110,000. The average ticket price a couple of days ago was at $487 as well.

According to the latest updates, tickets are now currently going for $275. However, some of the top seats are going for $19,000 or more, per ESPN. While the prices are expected to decrease as the game nears, those are still expensive numbers considering that it's an MLS game we're talking about here.

Messi's debut aside, though, Inter Miami's ticket prices for the rest of the year isn't expected to decrease any time soon. Messi is still one of the most popular athletes in the world, and his marketability remains insane even this late in his career.

The Argentine superstar also has the perfect narrative surrounding his arrival in Miami. The club is currently the worst team in the MLS with a 5-3-14 record for just 18 points. While it will be a difficult task, it will be interesting to see if La Pulga can work his magic and help the team climb the standings.