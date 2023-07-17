After a rain-soaked unveiling at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the fans and dropped a teasing message about his potential debut in the MLS, reported by goal.com. The Argentine superstar, who recently joined the David Beckham-owned club, thanked everyone who attended the event, despite the unexpected weather conditions.

Messi's introduction at Inter Miami was delayed by two hours due to a storm, creating a unique atmosphere for the eagerly anticipated unveiling. Despite the challenges posed by the rain and technical issues, Messi described the event as “beautiful” and expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support. He also acknowledged the artists who performed spectacularly despite the adverse conditions.

In his Instagram post, Messi hinted at the upcoming action on the field by stating, “See you again on Friday…” This alludes to the possibility of making his debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul, scheduled for Friday.

Following his introduction to the club, Messi will join his new teammates for training this week as they prepare for upcoming fixtures. The anticipation among Inter Miami fans is palpable as they eagerly await the moment they can witness the legendary Argentine in action for their team.

Additionally, Messi will soon be joined by his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who is also set to join Inter Miami. The duo's reunion in Miami adds another layer of excitement for fans and further enhances the club's profile as they aim to make an impact in the MLS.

As the countdown to Messi's potential debut continues, the Inter Miami faithful can expect an electric atmosphere when their new star takes the field. The club's supporters will be eagerly anticipating the magical moments that Messi is known for, as he embarks on this new chapter of his illustrious career in the United States.

