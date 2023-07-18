Inter Miami‘s newest signing, Lionel Messi, wasted no time in getting down to work as he attended his first training session with the team, reported by goal.com. In a video posted by MLS, Messi was seen warming up alongside his strike partner, Josef Martinez, and the two players engaged in a lengthy conversation during the session.

As Messi jogged, Martinez shadowed him, and the pair could be seen deep in discussion. Animated and using hand gestures, they continued their conversation even after the run was over. The interaction between the two players hints at the potential bond forming between them as they prepare to play together for Inter Miami.

Messi. Busquets. Whole squad's here. Our first look at @InterMiamiCF's new star duo on the training pitch. 👀 pic.twitter.com/i5oDYbcfvP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 18, 2023

Martinez, who has been prolific in Major League Soccer (MLS), with 111 goals in 158 appearances for Atlanta United and Inter Miami, is reportedly attracting interest from Luton Town. However, negotiations between the English club and Inter Miami have yet to reach an agreement, with the MLS side rumored to be demanding around £10 million for the Venezuelan striker.

The success of Messi and Martinez's partnership will be crucial for Inter Miami as they aim to turn around their recent poor run of results. The addition of Messi, along with the presence of talented players like Josef Martinez, brings excitement and anticipation to the team and its fans.

Inter Miami's training session with Messi and Martinez marks the beginning of what could be a formidable attacking force in the MLS. As they continue to work together on the pitch, the hope is that their understanding and chemistry will translate into goals and victories for the club.

With Lionel Messi's arrival, Inter Miami aims to make a statement in the league and propel themselves to success. The connection between Messi and Martinez is a promising sign for the team's ambitions, and fans will eagerly await their on-field partnership as the season progresses.

