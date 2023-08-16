Inter Miami‘s meteoric rise in the 2023 Leagues Cup has been nothing short of spectacular, with the club led by Lionel Messi advancing to their first-ever tournament final, reported by goal.com. The Argentine sensation showcased his exceptional prowess once again, netting his ninth goal of the competition, while also guiding his team to a resounding victory over the Philadelphia Union with a scoreline of 4-1.

In the crucial semifinal clash against the Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami's offensive firepower was on full display. Alongside Messi, his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba also made his mark by scoring his first goal for the Herons. The combined efforts of the two ex-Barcelona players have been pivotal in propelling Inter Miami to the final. Notably, Messi and Alba had not scored in the same game since their time together at Barcelona, highlighting the synergy they have reignited on the American turf.

Throughout the Leagues Cup campaign, Inter Miami has demonstrated their attacking prowess by amassing a total of 21 goals across six matches. Their trio of ex-Barcelona stars, which also includes Sergio Busquets, has significantly bolstered the team's offensive capabilities. This newfound firepower has been instrumental in their journey to the final, as they have scored four goals in each of the four matches where Messi, Alba, and Busquets have been in the starting lineup.

The Leagues Cup final will mark a historic occasion for Inter Miami, as they vie for their first-ever title in the competition. Their remarkable journey will culminate in a showdown against either Nashville SC or Monterrey, two strong contenders in their own right. As the anticipation builds, fans will eagerly await the clash that promises to be a fitting culmination to Inter Miami's electrifying Leagues Cup campaign, with Lionel Messi leading the charge for glory.

