Inter Miami‘s new signing, Facundo Farias, has made an interesting comparison, revealing that he identifies more with Brazilian star Neymar than his fellow Argentine teammate Lionel Messi, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old midfielder has joined Inter Miami from Argentine club Colon on an initial three-year deal, with options for extensions until 2027 and 2028.

While acknowledging Messi as an “idol” for all Argentines, Farias believes his playing style aligns more closely with Neymar's attributes on the field. Despite joining a team that features Messi, he expressed his admiration for the PSG forward, who is on the brink of joining Saudi club Al-Hilal. Farias is excited about the opportunity to test himself in MLS and work under the guidance of manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Speaking at his official presentation as an Inter Miami player, Farias said, “I am an aggressive midfielder, front, always forward. I identify with Neymar. I don't identify with Leo, but he is the idol of all Argentines.”

Farias also expressed enthusiasm about the growth of the MLS and his availability to play in various attacking positions as per Martino's tactical decisions. He sees the league as a great platform and is looking forward to contributing to the team's success.

Inter Miami has experienced an upward trajectory since Lionel Messi's arrival in July. After a streak of 11 consecutive losses, the team has secured five consecutive wins. This success has led them to the Leagues Cup semi-finals. Facundo Farias, having witnessed Messi's impact firsthand, is eager to learn from the football legend and contribute to the team's pursuit of silverware. The young midfielder is poised to make his debut for Miami, potentially in the upcoming Leagues Cup semi-final against the Philadelphia Union or the US Open Cup match against FC Cincinnati next week.

