Inter Miami‘s sensational run in the Leagues Cup has taken an unexpected twist as concerns arise over a potential injury to their star player, Lionel Messi, ahead of their semi-final clash against the Philadelphia Union. The Argentine maestro has been a driving force behind Miami's success, having netted eight goals in just five matches since his arrival in July, reported by goal.com.

However, an injury scare emerged during training as Messi seemed to tweak his right ankle, raising apprehensions about his availability for the crucial Leagues Cup semi-final encounter. Despite this, Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo Martino, sought to alleviate worries, downplaying the severity of the situation. Martino emphasized that if the injury had been serious, it would have been evident, given the team's reaction. He expressed confidence that Messi's condition isn't a major concern.

Since joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, Messi's impact has been remarkable. He has led the team's resurgence, transforming their fortunes from an 11-game winless streak to a remarkable run of five consecutive victories. His on-field brilliance has been a beacon of hope for the team and its fans.

Inter Miami is determined to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup final, with the semi-final against the Philadelphia Union serving as a crucial hurdle in their path. Additionally, Messi and his teammates are gearing up for another challenge, as they prepare to face FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semi-finals on August 24.

As Inter Miami continues its quest for glory on multiple fronts, the outcome of Lionel Messi's injury evaluation will undoubtedly be of paramount importance to both the team's aspirations and its supporters' hopes.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.