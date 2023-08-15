The possibility of a final showdown between football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the MLS All-Star stage has ignited excitement among fans, reported by goal.com. Taylor Twellman, a former United States international, proposing the idea for the next exhibition match.

With Ronaldo's surprise move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and subsequent high-profile transfers of stars like Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and the imminent move of Neymar to the Middle East, the Saudi Pro League has been attracting some of the biggest names in football. On the other hand, Messi's move to MLS with Inter Miami after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain has set the stage for a potential showdown between the two global icons.

Twellman's suggestion is to organize an MLS All-Star match against a Saudi Pro League team composed of the best players from the competition. This match could bring Messi and Ronaldo face to face once again, reigniting their storied rivalry for one last time. Speaking on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz, Twellman highlighted the intrigue of pitting younger MLS talents against experienced players in Saudi Arabia.

The proposal aims to capitalize on the growing interest in both the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, which have gained global attention over the past year. Messi's impressive performances in MLS have caught the spotlight, while the influx of high-profile players into the Saudi league has sparked interest in the Middle East.

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo already clashed earlier this year when PSG played against a Riyadh All-Star team, the prospect of seeing them face off in an official MLS All-Star match has garnered significant attention from fans. As MLS continues to evolve and attract top talent, Twellman's idea could potentially come to fruition, offering fans a memorable final encounter between two of football's greatest icons.

