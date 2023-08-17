Inter Miami‘s superstar, Lionel Messi, might find himself venturing into a groundbreaking territory for MLS players, as discussions are underway about a potential invitation for the club to participate in the prestigious Copa Libertadores, reported by goal.com. The Argentine legend's move to Inter Miami has not only revitalized the club's prospects but also opened doors that were previously closed to North American teams.

While Messi has already made his presence felt by leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final, his journey might extend to the coveted Copa Libertadores as well. According to reports from TyC Sports, discussions are ongoing about extending an invitation to Inter Miami to compete in the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores. This prospect marks a significant departure from the norm, as no MLS team has ever taken part in this prestigious South American tournament before.

The invitation, reportedly extended by Claudio Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), could be a game-changer for both Inter Miami and MLS as a whole. The Copa Libertadores is often referred to as the ‘South American Champions League' and boasts a storied history of intense competition among top clubs from the continent.

While the potential invitation to Copa Libertadores is generating excitement, Messi's immediate focus remains on securing victory in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville. The clash could offer Messi and Inter Miami their first taste of silverware since his arrival, further cementing his impact on the club.

The possibility of Lionel Messi competing in the Copa Libertadores adds another layer of intrigue to his MLS journey and showcases how his presence is reshaping the landscape of North American soccer. As discussions progress, fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of these groundbreaking developments.

