Inter Miami‘s marquee signing Lionel Messi made a stunning impact in his MLS debut, setting a new record with his 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, reported by ESPN FC. The Argentine maestro is the first football player in history scoring 700 non-penalty goals on the field.

The 700th non-penalty goal in Messi's illustrious career came as no surprise to soccer enthusiasts worldwide, as the 36-year-old forward has consistently showcased his exceptional talent and goal-scoring prowess throughout his time on the pitch. With this achievement, Messi solidifies his position as the only player in football history to have reached such a remarkable milestone.

Messi's spectacular free-kick exemplified his unrivaled ability to bend the ball with precision, leaving the opposition's goalkeeper rooted to the spot. The goal not only secured the victory for Inter Miami but also demonstrated Messi's unwavering determination to succeed in a new league and make an immediate impact.

Having spent his entire professional career at Barcelona before joining Inter Miami, Messi's move to the MLS was met with immense anticipation and excitement. The prospect of witnessing one of the greatest footballers of all time lighting up the American soccer scene has captivated fans, and his record-breaking goal on debut only added to the spectacle.

As Inter Miami progresses in the Leagues Cup and the MLS, all eyes will be on Messi to see how he continues to influence the team's performances. With his unparalleled skill set, the Argentine superstar has the potential to elevate the club's standing in the league and inspire a new generation of American soccer enthusiasts.

The record-breaking debut goal is just the beginning for Lionel Messi in MLS, and fans around the world eagerly await more memorable moments as he continues to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.