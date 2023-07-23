Former Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has officially joined Al-Nassr in a permanent transfer, reuniting with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The deal was reported earlier today and has now been confirmed as a done deal by Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Nassr wasted no time in securing the services of the Brazilian defender, with the agreement between the clubs now finalized. Manchester United will receive a fixed fee of £4 million for Telles, with additional add-ons potentially increasing the total fee.

Telles, who joined Manchester United from FC Porto in October 2020, struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at Old Trafford. The left-back faced stiff competition from Luke Shaw and found opportunities limited. As a result, a move to Al Nassr was seen as an opportunity for the 28-year-old to secure more playing time and continue his career in a new environment.

The Brazilian full-back is set to reunite with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The prospect of playing alongside the legendary Portuguese forward would undoubtedly be an exciting prospect for Telles, who will look to make an impact in the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

According to sources, Telles' salary at Al-Nassr will be an impressive 7 million net per season, with additional add-ons potentially boosting his earnings further. The financial package offered by Al Nassr was reportedly a major factor in Telles' decision to make the move to the Middle East.

With the deal now officially confirmed, Alex Telles will embark on a new chapter in his football career with Al-Nassr, aiming to make a significant impact and contribute to the club's success in both domestic and international competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will now turn their attention to reinforcing their squad, with the departure of Telles potentially freeing up space for further signings and bolstering their options in defense. As the transfer window progresses, fans will be eagerly awaiting news of new arrivals at Old Trafford as they prepare for the upcoming season.