The 2024 MLS season has just gotten underway, and once again, all eyes are on Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. With a pair of wins and a draw over their first three games, the club has gotten off to a great start to the new season, but they have already seen their squad undergo a pretty notable change after they traded away right back DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati.
Yedlin had been with Inter Miami the past two seasons, and started in all three of their games prior to this move. The club wanted to create some salary flexibility, though, which led to them moving Yedlin to FC Cincinnati, as they desperately need some help at the right back position. In exchange for Yedlin, Miami received $172,000 in General Allocation Money, with no players coming the other way.
“FC Cincinnati is finalizing a trade to acquire Inter Miami CF and U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin, Major League Soccer…The Athletic's Tom Bogert reported Miami would receive $172,000 of General Allocation Money, or “GAM” for shorthand, which is the preferred currency within the world of MLS personnel and roster transactions. No FC Cincinnati player will move to Miami as part of the deal.” – Pat Brennan, The Cincinnati Enquirer
How will Lionel Messi, Inter Miami deal with the loss of DeAndre Yedlin?
Yedlin will obviously help out FC Cincinnati, but how will Inter Miami deal with his loss since he just started the first three games of the season for them? Julian Gressel will likely fill in for the time being, and one of their new acquisitions in Federico Redondo is close to getting his U.S. work visa so that he can play for the team.
For the most part, this appears to be a loss that Inter Miami can absorb, and they have quite a bit of talent on their roster elsewhere to help them out. As long as Messi is on the field for them, they will likely have a shot to win, and while losing talented players is never easy, the team should be able to move forward without Yedlin.