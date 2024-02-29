Barcelona's stalwart, Sergi Roberto, has made headlines after reportedly snubbing a tempting offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadisiyah in favor of a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) to reunite with former teammate Lionel Messi. Despite the allure of a lucrative deal, Roberto declined the opportunity, citing personal reasons and keeping his sights set on a potential switch to the United States.
With his contract at Barcelona set to expire in the summer, Roberto finds himself at a crossroads in his career. While former Barcelona manager Xavi had advocated for a contract renewal in the past, his impending departure from the club leaves Roberto's future uncertain in Catalonia. However, reports suggest that Roberto is leaning towards a new adventure abroad, with MLS emerging as a viable destination.
Inter Miami, the MLS club co-owned by David Beckham, has emerged as a potential suitor for Roberto's services. The club, known for its ambitious recruitment strategy, has already secured the signings of several former Barcelona stars, including Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, alongside Messi. Inter Miami is reportedly keen on adding Roberto to their roster, further fueling speculation about the player's imminent departure from Barcelona.
Roberto's desire to join MLS aligns with his aspirations for a fresh challenge and a chance to reunite with Messi in a new environment. Despite the allure of European football, the appeal of experiencing a new league and lifestyle in the United States has captured Roberto's attention.
As Roberto prepares for his next move, Barcelona fans anxiously await if their beloved captain will depart the club for MLS. Meanwhile, Roberto remains focused on leading Barcelona in their upcoming La Liga fixture against Athletic Club as he navigates through an important juncture in his career.
