Lionel Messi‘s awe-inspiring performances at Inter Miami are leaving his own teammates starstruck, reported by goal.com. Benjamin Cremaschi acknowledged the incredible impact the Argentine superstar is having on the American soccer scene.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has seamlessly transitioned into the United States, demonstrating his undeniable talent on the field. Despite a challenging stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has rediscovered his spark in America, netting an impressive seven goals across just four appearances for Inter Miami. In a recent Leagues Cup showdown against FC Dallas, Messi once again proved his prowess by securing another brace.

Eighteen-year-old Argentine-American youth international, Benjamin Cremaschi, who had the privilege of sharing the pitch with Messi, spoke about the surreal experience. He told MLS Season Pass that he remains captivated by Messi's abilities, expressing his astonishment at the unexpected impact the icon has had. Cremaschi also conveyed the team's anticipation to continue their impressive run with Messi leading the charge.

Cremaschi himself played a crucial role in Inter Miami's thrilling match against FC Dallas, as he confidently converted the match-winning penalty in a dramatic shootout. Reflecting on his successful shot from the spot, he expressed his confidence in his ability to deliver under pressure.

Inter Miami's exhilarating clash with FC Dallas ended in a 4-4 draw, and Lionel Messi's contribution has kept the team in contention for a potential shot at glory. As they progress to the quarter-finals of the inaugural Leagues Cup, Messi's ongoing brilliance is undoubtedly playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of success.

