In a mind-blowing showdown that will be remembered as one of the defining moments of his MLS journey, Lionel Messi once again demonstrated why he's considered the biggest star the league has ever seen, reported by goal.com. The clash between FC Dallas and Inter Miami on August 5th in the Leagues Cup will be etched in history, with Messi's brilliance stealing the spotlight.

The match, which ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw before Inter Miami secured a 5-3 victory in the penalty shootout, showcased Messi's undeniable impact on the field. His dazzling free-kick in the 85th minute saved Inter Miami from a late deficit, leaving fans in awe of his extraordinary skills.

From the outset, Messi's presence was felt as he fired a fantastic goal into the net off a Jordi Alba cross, setting the tone for the rollercoaster of a game that followed. The match unfolded in a chaotic fashion, with own goals on both sides and stunning finishes from the Argentine stars of both FC Dallas and Inter Miami, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

However, it was Messi who emerged as the ultimate game-changer. With his two goals in the match, he solidified his status as the leading scorer in the competition. As the match progressed into a penalty shootout, Messi once again showcased his composure as he converted his spot-kick. His teammates followed suit, and it was FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal who missed the decisive penalty, securing the victory for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's exceptional performance underscored his unrivaled influence in the league. As Inter Miami continues to navigate its journey, the Argentine icon's prowess on the field is sparking hopes of not only playoff contention but also a potential championship. With each match, Messi continues to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with, leaving fans and opponents alike in awe of his limitless talents.